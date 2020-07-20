All apartments in Arcadia
2221 Palm Circle

2221 Palm Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2221 Palm Circle, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This recently remodeled home is in a quiet neighborhood with an award winning school system. Fully equipped with central A/C, heating and gorgeous fireplace, attached 2 car parking garage, partially furnished, and lots of cabinet space! The kitchen is light and airy due to its spacious layout and lighting structure. There is also lots of cabinet and counter space. Hardwood flooring throughout the home, except the tiled bathrooms, kitchen, and laundry area. All bedrooms are large enough to fit queen sized bed and furniture sets. This home will not be on the market very long. Apply Now!

Gardener included.
All utilities paid by tenant.
Pets are allowed.
Partially furnished.
Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Palm Circle have any available units?
2221 Palm Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 2221 Palm Circle have?
Some of 2221 Palm Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Palm Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Palm Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Palm Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2221 Palm Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2221 Palm Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Palm Circle offers parking.
Does 2221 Palm Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 Palm Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Palm Circle have a pool?
No, 2221 Palm Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2221 Palm Circle have accessible units?
No, 2221 Palm Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Palm Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 Palm Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2221 Palm Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2221 Palm Circle has units with air conditioning.
