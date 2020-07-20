2221 Palm Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included garage recently renovated air conditioning

This recently remodeled home is in a quiet neighborhood with an award winning school system. Fully equipped with central A/C, heating and gorgeous fireplace, attached 2 car parking garage, partially furnished, and lots of cabinet space! The kitchen is light and airy due to its spacious layout and lighting structure. There is also lots of cabinet and counter space. Hardwood flooring throughout the home, except the tiled bathrooms, kitchen, and laundry area. All bedrooms are large enough to fit queen sized bed and furniture sets. This home will not be on the market very long. Apply Now!



Gardener included.

All utilities paid by tenant.

Pets are allowed.

Partially furnished.

Must see!!