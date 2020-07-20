All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

21 E Camino Real Avenue

21 East Camino Real Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21 East Camino Real Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
basketball court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Beautiful home on approx ½ acre lot, with an approx. 1,000 s.f. guest house / in-law quarters, the front house features 4 bedrooms, each with their own bathrooms. Three are master bedroom sizes, great for multigenerational living. Beautiful kitchen with refrigerator included, Family room offers sliding door access to covered patio and center court yard. Basketball court to the side of the house, with an orange tree and loquats. Two-car garage with long circular driveway able to park an RV or boat. Come see today. 714-831-1800.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 E Camino Real Avenue have any available units?
21 E Camino Real Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 21 E Camino Real Avenue have?
Some of 21 E Camino Real Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 E Camino Real Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21 E Camino Real Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 E Camino Real Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21 E Camino Real Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 21 E Camino Real Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21 E Camino Real Avenue offers parking.
Does 21 E Camino Real Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 E Camino Real Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 E Camino Real Avenue have a pool?
No, 21 E Camino Real Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21 E Camino Real Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21 E Camino Real Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21 E Camino Real Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 E Camino Real Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 E Camino Real Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 E Camino Real Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
