21 E Camino Real Avenue

Beautiful home on approx ½ acre lot, with an approx. 1,000 s.f. guest house / in-law quarters, the front house features 4 bedrooms, each with their own bathrooms. Three are master bedroom sizes, great for multigenerational living. Beautiful kitchen with refrigerator included, Family room offers sliding door access to covered patio and center court yard. Basketball court to the side of the house, with an orange tree and loquats. Two-car garage with long circular driveway able to park an RV or boat. Come see today. 714-831-1800.