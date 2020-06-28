All apartments in Arcadia
1925 Tulip Lane

Location

1925 Tulip Lane, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A beautiful one-floor single-family home with a classic design is located in a small affluent town of Arcadia on a quiet cu-de-sac. Horse or walking trail is in the front of property. Home is surrounded by plenty of trees, flowers and gardens. It has the master suite with hardwood floor and multi-purposes closet for storing clothes in each bedroom. This home boasts a spacious living room with a gorgeous fireplace and recessed ceiling lights. Kitchen is equipped with grey counter top and white cabinets. A sliding door accesses the back yard with the BBQ area for entertaining your family members and their friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Tulip Lane have any available units?
1925 Tulip Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1925 Tulip Lane have?
Some of 1925 Tulip Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Tulip Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Tulip Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Tulip Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1925 Tulip Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1925 Tulip Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Tulip Lane offers parking.
Does 1925 Tulip Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Tulip Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Tulip Lane have a pool?
No, 1925 Tulip Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Tulip Lane have accessible units?
No, 1925 Tulip Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Tulip Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 Tulip Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1925 Tulip Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1925 Tulip Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

