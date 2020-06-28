1925 Tulip Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

A beautiful one-floor single-family home with a classic design is located in a small affluent town of Arcadia on a quiet cu-de-sac. Horse or walking trail is in the front of property. Home is surrounded by plenty of trees, flowers and gardens. It has the master suite with hardwood floor and multi-purposes closet for storing clothes in each bedroom. This home boasts a spacious living room with a gorgeous fireplace and recessed ceiling lights. Kitchen is equipped with grey counter top and white cabinets. A sliding door accesses the back yard with the BBQ area for entertaining your family members and their friends.