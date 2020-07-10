All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 1821 Oakwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
1821 Oakwood Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

1821 Oakwood Avenue

1821 Oakwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1821 Oakwood Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Located in the Highland Oaks area of Arcadia and it is a classic ranch style home. This well maintained home features a great floor plan that includes 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms with 2,875 sq ft of living space. Spacious rooms and an abundance of natural light throughout the house make this a desirable place to call home. Large kitchen includes lots of counter space and storage. Both Master bedroom and family room open up to the courtyard which overlooks the beautiful backyard that includes a pool and a well-manicured landscape. Walking distance to Highland Oaks Elementary, this is truly an exceptional home in an ideal neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Oakwood Avenue have any available units?
1821 Oakwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1821 Oakwood Avenue have?
Some of 1821 Oakwood Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Oakwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Oakwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Oakwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1821 Oakwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1821 Oakwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Oakwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1821 Oakwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 Oakwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Oakwood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1821 Oakwood Avenue has a pool.
Does 1821 Oakwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1821 Oakwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Oakwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1821 Oakwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 Oakwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 Oakwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles