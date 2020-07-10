1821 Oakwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Located in the Highland Oaks area of Arcadia and it is a classic ranch style home. This well maintained home features a great floor plan that includes 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms with 2,875 sq ft of living space. Spacious rooms and an abundance of natural light throughout the house make this a desirable place to call home. Large kitchen includes lots of counter space and storage. Both Master bedroom and family room open up to the courtyard which overlooks the beautiful backyard that includes a pool and a well-manicured landscape. Walking distance to Highland Oaks Elementary, this is truly an exceptional home in an ideal neighborhood.