Arcadia, CA
1526 Hyland Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:04 PM

1526 Hyland Avenue

1526 Hyland Avenue · (626) 831-1556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1526 Hyland Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1907 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located at very quiet Cul De Sac st, just north of Orange Grove Ave. With great curbside appear with Ranch style house and huge Maple trees. This house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom, and just been updated. Large backyard with mountain view, great place to host a gathering entertainment for parties.. Spacious Living room with fireplace, hardwood floors though out the most of the house. Kitchen has a glass-paned doors that open into the backyard and the formal dining room is adjacent to it. Sliding door and windows in the high ceiling family room overlook backyard and features a large patio area. Gated driveway leads to 2 car detached garage and access side door just been added. Side door entrance has a dedicated laundry area with sink and closet. Around this neighborhood, there are hiking trails, markets, banks, restaurants and shops, shopping mall, golf course and race track near by and very convenient access to 210 freeways. This house just replaced its central air/heat system and renewal one of restrooms next to the main entrance. Come to see this wonderful house that you can call a home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 Hyland Avenue have any available units?
1526 Hyland Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1526 Hyland Avenue have?
Some of 1526 Hyland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 Hyland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1526 Hyland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 Hyland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1526 Hyland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1526 Hyland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1526 Hyland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1526 Hyland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 Hyland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 Hyland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1526 Hyland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1526 Hyland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1526 Hyland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 Hyland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1526 Hyland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1526 Hyland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1526 Hyland Avenue has units with air conditioning.
