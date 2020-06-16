1526 Hyland Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located at very quiet Cul De Sac st, just north of Orange Grove Ave. With great curbside appear with Ranch style house and huge Maple trees. This house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom, and just been updated. Large backyard with mountain view, great place to host a gathering entertainment for parties.. Spacious Living room with fireplace, hardwood floors though out the most of the house. Kitchen has a glass-paned doors that open into the backyard and the formal dining room is adjacent to it. Sliding door and windows in the high ceiling family room overlook backyard and features a large patio area. Gated driveway leads to 2 car detached garage and access side door just been added. Side door entrance has a dedicated laundry area with sink and closet. Around this neighborhood, there are hiking trails, markets, banks, restaurants and shops, shopping mall, golf course and race track near by and very convenient access to 210 freeways. This house just replaced its central air/heat system and renewal one of restrooms next to the main entrance. Come to see this wonderful house that you can call a home.