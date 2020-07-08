1518 Holly Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This spacious, light-filled home has a functional floor plan and lots of unique features suitable for comfortable living and entertaining guests. Long circular driveway, 4-car pull through garage and space for RV allow for ample on-site parking. A 2-story grand porch arches over the double entry door leading into the chandelier-adorned foyer. To the left, there is a step down living room with a fireplace and a set of French doors that open to a front terrace. A formal dining room with marble floor and crystal chandelier is located beyond the arched doorways next to the living room. To the right of the entry is a large family room w/fireplace, big wet bar with mini fridge and a set of French doors that opens to a front terrace. A downstairs bedroom suite is located next to the family room. At the rear of the home is the breakfast area with a pool view and a large gourmet kitchen equipped with built-in refrigerator, a office nook, center island, ample cabinetry and granite counter top. A spiral stairway leads to an upstairs loft w/wet bar and bonus room. Master's suite has a fireplace, built in bookshelves, large walk-in closet and ceiling fan, jetted tub, separate shower stall and double sinks. Four other bedroom suites are located upstairs. Backyard has a