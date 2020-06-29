1114 Sunset Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Great location! Beautiful Condo with 2 Unit in one Lot. Like a Single Family home, bright and airy living room with fireplaces, good size kitchen with stove/oven. New interior paint throughout the house and new vinyl plank flooring on First Floor. New carpet on Second Floor. Well maintain property. Central A/C air-conditioning and heating system. Two car attach garage. Walking distance to supermarket, restaurants and shopping groceries. Arcadia School District. Don't miss this chance to view this lovely home.