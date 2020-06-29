All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 1114 Sunset Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
1114 Sunset Boulevard
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

1114 Sunset Boulevard

1114 South Sunset Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1114 South Sunset Boulevard, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location! Beautiful Condo with 2 Unit in one Lot. Like a Single Family home, bright and airy living room with fireplaces, good size kitchen with stove/oven. New interior paint throughout the house and new vinyl plank flooring on First Floor. New carpet on Second Floor. Well maintain property. Central A/C air-conditioning and heating system. Two car attach garage. Walking distance to supermarket, restaurants and shopping groceries. Arcadia School District. Don't miss this chance to view this lovely home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Sunset Boulevard have any available units?
1114 Sunset Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1114 Sunset Boulevard have?
Some of 1114 Sunset Boulevard's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Sunset Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Sunset Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Sunset Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Sunset Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1114 Sunset Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Sunset Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1114 Sunset Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Sunset Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Sunset Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1114 Sunset Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Sunset Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1114 Sunset Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Sunset Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Sunset Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Sunset Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1114 Sunset Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles