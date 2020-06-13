Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:42 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Apple Valley, CA with balcony

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
19222 Elm Drive
19222 Elm Drive, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1380 sqft
If your 55 or over, you need to check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the popular Jess Ranch senior community. The open kitchen has plenty of cabinet/counter space and wood laminate flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19029 Elm Dr
19029 Elm Drive, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
2 BEDROOM IN JESS RANCH 55+ COMMUNITY! - Affordable 2 bedroom 2 bath in Apple Valley's premier 55+ community of Jess Ranch! Located in a gated community. Living room open to kitchen, with a large covered patio off slider door. 1 car detached garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11566 Softwind Ct
11566 Softwind Court, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1322 sqft
JESS RANCH 55+ - 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage home in premier 55+ active community of Jess Ranch. Nice wood-look tile throughout house. HUGE living room. Two separate bedrooms - master has very large walk-in shower and double vanities.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13458 Cuyamaca Rd
13458 Cuyamaca Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1902 sqft
3 BEDROOM DESERT KNOLLS HOME WITH SOLAR!! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Desert Knolls area in Apple Valley. Beautifully updated interior with newer paint, laminate flooring, and carpet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
19389 Galloping Hill Road
19389 Galloping Hill Road, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1674 sqft
Very beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with bonus office that shows so much pride of ownership.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
13768 Titonka Road
13768 Titonka Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2010 sqft
Beautiful tri-level house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on a huge 25,000 square foot lot. You can enjoy fabulous panoramic views from almost every corner of the house.

1 of 19

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
20707 Teton Road
20707 Teton Rd, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1818 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Apple Valley. There are many great shopping and dining opportunities nearby at the Jess Ranch Shopping Center. Home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is newly built (2018).
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Bear Valley
4 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
15450 Nisqualli Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated January 9 at 01:23am
$
West City
6 Units Available
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,316
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
19081 First Street
19081 1st St, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
995 sqft
Duplex unit, new kitchen cabinets, fenced yard, evaporative cooler, wall heater, stove, laundry hook-up inside kitchen, dining area, small covered front porch & covered rear patio, new carpet in bedrooms, view of mountains and desert, across from

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spring Valley Lake
1 Unit Available
12970 Rain Shadow Rd
12970 Rain Shadow Road, Spring Valley Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2740 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM SPRING VALLEY LAKE HOME - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath Spring Valley Lake home with 2 car garage. Nicely landscaped on a corner lot. Two story home with new wood-look flooring in living room/dining room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central City
1 Unit Available
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
West City
1 Unit Available
12644 Madrona Street
12644 Madrona Street, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
2374 sqft
just listed, perfect 2374 sqft Victroville single story home with RV parking, 4 bedrooms 2 bath ,high ceiling corner house in desirable area. Home features open floor, celling fans, tile through out, four bedrooms with clean carpets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
14784 Harrison Dr.
14784 Harrison Drive, Adelanto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,560
1584 sqft
Very beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Adelanto. This property is a short distance to many shopping centers and Highway 395, making it commuter friendly! The front yard boasts tons of beautiful rose bushes, a tall tree, and grass.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14547 Palm Street
14547 Palm Street, Adelanto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1580 sqft
14547 Palm Street Available 06/22/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
14460 Sierra Grande Street
14460 Sierra Grande St, Adelanto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2472 sqft
Wonderful and very stable landlords are offering this fabulous home for rent. The assessor says 5 bedrooms, but there are actually 4 and a huge second floor loft area. A full main floor bedroom and bathroom.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
10184 Jennifer Ave.
10184 Jennifer Ave, Hesperia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,810
2502 sqft
Must See! Very spacious 5 bedroom and 3 bathroom home with a loft! This property is conveniently located in close proximity to many shopping centers and the 15 freeway, making it commuter friendly! Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
13203 Hollister Street
13203 Hollister Street, Hesperia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2560 sqft
This is a Spacious two story home,Big size of Family room with 4 Bedrooms,3 Bathrooms and plus 1 Den.Very close to schools and shopping center. Master suite has garden tub and shower and large walk-in closet, covered patio.
City Guide for Apple Valley, CA

Rising from the desert sand decades ago as the playground of LAs rich and famous, Apple Valley was once home to Roy Rogers and Dale Evans. Sitting just off Highway 15 near Victorville, Apple Valley is a high altitude desert town that is way more laid-back than its cousin Palm Springs. You won’t find all of the glitz and glamor here, or even any apples - just a lot of sunshine, parched land, and people who like living in a place pretty far removed from the hustle of Orange County and LA.

Thanks to a building bonanza in the mid 2000s, this town has plenty of places to start your apartment search. Finding rental homes in Apple Valley is pretty easy and straightforward. Rent from a fancy apartment complex if you want to have a pool, fitness center, and stuff like that, but be prepared to hand over references and job info so that they know you won’t skip out on the rent. For those who don't want to bother with that stuff, find a landlord and rent directly. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Apple Valley, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Apple Valley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

