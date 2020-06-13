18 Apartments for rent in Apple Valley, CA with balcony
Rising from the desert sand decades ago as the playground of LAs rich and famous, Apple Valley was once home to Roy Rogers and Dale Evans. Sitting just off Highway 15 near Victorville, Apple Valley is a high altitude desert town that is way more laid-back than its cousin Palm Springs. You won’t find all of the glitz and glamor here, or even any apples - just a lot of sunshine, parched land, and people who like living in a place pretty far removed from the hustle of Orange County and LA.
Thanks to a building bonanza in the mid 2000s, this town has plenty of places to start your apartment search. Finding rental homes in Apple Valley is pretty easy and straightforward. Rent from a fancy apartment complex if you want to have a pool, fitness center, and stuff like that, but be prepared to hand over references and job info so that they know you won’t skip out on the rent. For those who don't want to bother with that stuff, find a landlord and rent directly. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Apple Valley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.