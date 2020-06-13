42 Apartments for rent in Apple Valley, CA with garage

City Guide for Apple Valley, CA

Rising from the desert sand decades ago as the playground of LAs rich and famous, Apple Valley was once home to Roy Rogers and Dale Evans. Sitting just off Highway 15 near Victorville, Apple Valley is a high altitude desert town that is way more laid-back than its cousin Palm Springs. You won’t find all of the glitz and glamor here, or even any apples - just a lot of sunshine, parched land, and people who like living in a place pretty far removed from the hustle of Orange County and LA.