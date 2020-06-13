Apartment List
42 Apartments for rent in Apple Valley, CA with garage

Apple Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
13504 Havasu Road
13504 Havasu Road, Apple Valley, CA
Studio
$1,600
1902 sqft
Walking distance to Rio Vista Elementary School.Nice and cozy 3br,2ba house for rent.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11366 Sawgrass Bend
11366 Sawgrass Bend, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1357 sqft
55+ Community, Close to shopping , golf course, Gated community and Kitchen banquet. **Move-in special $200 off the first month's rent.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
20816 Yucca Loma Road
20816 Yucca Loma Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1771 sqft
This home just went through a full rehab and is probably better than now than it was when it was new! New interior paint, new carpet, new vinyl plank flooring, new fixtures, new bathroom vanities, new blinds, new, new new! The kitchen was remodeled

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
19222 Elm Drive
19222 Elm Drive, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1380 sqft
If your 55 or over, you need to check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the popular Jess Ranch senior community. The open kitchen has plenty of cabinet/counter space and wood laminate flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13458 Cuyamaca Rd
13458 Cuyamaca Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1902 sqft
3 BEDROOM DESERT KNOLLS HOME WITH SOLAR!! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Desert Knolls area in Apple Valley. Beautifully updated interior with newer paint, laminate flooring, and carpet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11566 Softwind Ct
11566 Softwind Court, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1322 sqft
JESS RANCH 55+ - 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage home in premier 55+ active community of Jess Ranch. Nice wood-look tile throughout house. HUGE living room. Two separate bedrooms - master has very large walk-in shower and double vanities.

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
10975 Merino Ave.
10975 Merino Avenue, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1512 sqft
Very cute 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located on a large lot in Apple Valley with RV parking. This property is fully fenced and cross-fenced. It is in close proximity to many shopping centers and a short distance to Bear Valley Road.

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
19389 Galloping Hill Road
19389 Galloping Hill Road, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1674 sqft
Very beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with bonus office that shows so much pride of ownership.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
13768 Titonka Road
13768 Titonka Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2010 sqft
Beautiful tri-level house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on a huge 25,000 square foot lot. You can enjoy fabulous panoramic views from almost every corner of the house.

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
20707 Teton Road
20707 Teton Rd, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1818 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Apple Valley. There are many great shopping and dining opportunities nearby at the Jess Ranch Shopping Center. Home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is newly built (2018).
Results within 1 mile of Apple Valley

Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
Spring Valley Lake
1 Unit Available
12920 Briarcliff Drive
12920 Briarcliff Drive, Spring Valley Lake, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1632 sqft
Located in the beautiful private community of spring Valley lake!Owner pays for HOA Fee's. If tenant's would like to use amenities Tenant pays for their own separate tenant HOA fee's. Available after May 31.
Results within 5 miles of Apple Valley

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
East Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12474 1st Avenue
12474 1st Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1365 sqft
Senior Only Community: please do not cawll. if you are interested you may view the property on Sunday June 7th from 1-3 PM. Must have Good Credit. Must be at least 55 years old

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
16416 Chestnut Street
16416 Chestnut Street, Hesperia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
744 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in the heart of Hesperia. It has been freshly rehabbed, is clean and ready to rent. There's new wood laminate flooring in the bedrooms with tile everywhere else.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Spring Valley Lake
1 Unit Available
12970 Rain Shadow Rd
12970 Rain Shadow Road, Spring Valley Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2740 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM SPRING VALLEY LAKE HOME - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath Spring Valley Lake home with 2 car garage. Nicely landscaped on a corner lot. Two story home with new wood-look flooring in living room/dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central City
1 Unit Available
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
11819 6th St.
11819 6th Ave, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1248 sqft
Very cute and affordable 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home on a large lot in Hesperia. This property is conveniently located near many shopping centers and is a short drive to the freeway, making it commuter friendly.

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
West City
1 Unit Available
16092 Jimeno Ave.
16092 Jimeno Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1356 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Victorville. This property is a short drive to many shopping centers and restaurants. Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious living room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
West Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
15008 Luna Rd
15008 Luna Road, Mountain View Acres, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1850 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Victorville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included, water only. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1950/month rent.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
East Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12730 1st. Avenue
12730 1st Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1519 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home within 1,519 sq. ft. of gracious living space. Huge 10,727 sq. ft. corner lot is completely fenced. Quiet safe family neighborhood located near Award Winning Lomita Elementary School.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central City
1 Unit Available
16297 Tejon Street
16297 Tejon Street, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1153 sqft
JUST LISTED IN VICTORVILLE!!!! - Cute home in Victorville!! 4bd/2ba! Two car garage with fenced back yard.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central City
1 Unit Available
14348 Derby Ct
14348 Derby Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1210 sqft
RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM VICTORVILLE HOME ON CUL DE SAC - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage off of Hesperia Rd. Recently remodeled with new plush carpet, newer granite, stainless steel appliances, backsplash. Huge backyard with RV side gate.

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
West City
1 Unit Available
15427 Chaparral St
15427 Chaparral Street, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1593 sqft
NICE CLEAN HOME IN QUIET VICTORVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD AVAILABLE NOW - NICE HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Featuring a large spacious formal living room, separate family room with fireplace that is adjacent to the kitchen vaulted ceilings in the great room

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
West City
1 Unit Available
15886 Placida Road
15886 Placida Road, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,360
1629 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage home. Large backyard and property is completely fenced. Double side gate access into the backyard for RV or boat parking. Video walk-through at mesaproperties.
Results within 10 miles of Apple Valley

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14774 Dana Street
14774 Dana Street, Adelanto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
944 sqft
Home is located new schools, park. Has a large back yard and granite counter tops. Available to move in 5/9.
City Guide for Apple Valley, CA

Rising from the desert sand decades ago as the playground of LAs rich and famous, Apple Valley was once home to Roy Rogers and Dale Evans. Sitting just off Highway 15 near Victorville, Apple Valley is a high altitude desert town that is way more laid-back than its cousin Palm Springs. You won’t find all of the glitz and glamor here, or even any apples - just a lot of sunshine, parched land, and people who like living in a place pretty far removed from the hustle of Orange County and LA.

Thanks to a building bonanza in the mid 2000s, this town has plenty of places to start your apartment search. Finding rental homes in Apple Valley is pretty easy and straightforward. Rent from a fancy apartment complex if you want to have a pool, fitness center, and stuff like that, but be prepared to hand over references and job info so that they know you won’t skip out on the rent. For those who don't want to bother with that stuff, find a landlord and rent directly. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Apple Valley, CA

Apple Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

