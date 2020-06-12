Apartment List
38 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Apple Valley, CA

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22635 Little Beaver Rd
22635 Little Beaver Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Available 09/05/20 Ranch for Horses - Property Id: 142871 I acre lot size. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/142871 Property Id 142871 (RLNE5851001)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13968 Crow Rd.
13968 Crow Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1860 sqft
13968 Crow Rd. Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Apple Valley Home with Solar - Beautiful three bedroom home with two bathrooms and a bonus room. This home has modern inspired elements without feeling any less like home.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13458 Cuyamaca Rd
13458 Cuyamaca Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1902 sqft
3 BEDROOM DESERT KNOLLS HOME WITH SOLAR!! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Desert Knolls area in Apple Valley. Beautifully updated interior with newer paint, laminate flooring, and carpet.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
20816 Yucca Loma Road
20816 Yucca Loma Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1771 sqft
This home just went through a full rehab and is probably better than now than it was when it was new! New interior paint, new carpet, new vinyl plank flooring, new fixtures, new bathroom vanities, new blinds, new, new new! The kitchen was remodeled

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
10975 Merino Ave.
10975 Merino Avenue, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1512 sqft
Very cute 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located on a large lot in Apple Valley with RV parking. This property is fully fenced and cross-fenced. It is in close proximity to many shopping centers and a short distance to Bear Valley Road.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
13768 Titonka Road
13768 Titonka Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2010 sqft
Beautiful tri-level house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on a huge 25,000 square foot lot. You can enjoy fabulous panoramic views from almost every corner of the house.

1 of 19

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
20707 Teton Road
20707 Teton Rd, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1818 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Apple Valley. There are many great shopping and dining opportunities nearby at the Jess Ranch Shopping Center. Home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is newly built (2018).
Results within 1 mile of Apple Valley

1 of 10

Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
Spring Valley Lake
1 Unit Available
12920 Briarcliff Drive
12920 Briarcliff Drive, Spring Valley Lake, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1632 sqft
Located in the beautiful private community of spring Valley lake!Owner pays for HOA Fee's. If tenant's would like to use amenities Tenant pays for their own separate tenant HOA fee's. Available after May 31.
Results within 5 miles of Apple Valley

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spring Valley Lake
1 Unit Available
12970 Rain Shadow Rd
12970 Rain Shadow Road, Spring Valley Lake, CA
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM SPRING VALLEY LAKE HOME - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath Spring Valley Lake home with 2 car garage. Nicely landscaped on a corner lot. Two story home with new wood-look flooring in living room/dining room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central City
1 Unit Available
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West City
1 Unit Available
14000 Colt Court
14000 Colt Ct, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1954 sqft
Currently Occupied - do not disturb tenant, Currently Occupied - Do Not bother tenant, 2-story house in Brentwood Estates, attached 2-car garage, close to schools and shopping and park, stove, dishwasher, HVAC, kitchen island, fireplace in family

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
East Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12474 1st Avenue
12474 1st Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1365 sqft
Senior Only Community: please do not cawll. if you are interested you may view the property on Sunday June 7th from 1-3 PM. Must have Good Credit. Must be at least 55 years old

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
18901 Vine St
18901 Vine Street, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1456 sqft
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in a great location. Room to roam. Ready for rent today. Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in a great location. Room to roam. Ready for rent today.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
West City
1 Unit Available
16092 Jimeno Ave.
16092 Jimeno Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1356 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Victorville. This property is a short drive to many shopping centers and restaurants. Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious living room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
West Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
15008 Luna Rd
15008 Luna Road, Mountain View Acres, CA
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Victorville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included, water only. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1950/month rent.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
East Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12730 1st. Avenue
12730 1st Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1519 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home within 1,519 sq. ft. of gracious living space. Huge 10,727 sq. ft. corner lot is completely fenced. Quiet safe family neighborhood located near Award Winning Lomita Elementary School.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central City
1 Unit Available
16297 Tejon Street
16297 Tejon Street, Victorville, CA
JUST LISTED IN VICTORVILLE!!!! - Cute home in Victorville!! 4bd/2ba! Two car garage with fenced back yard.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central City
1 Unit Available
14348 Derby Ct
14348 Derby Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1210 sqft
RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM VICTORVILLE HOME ON CUL DE SAC - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage off of Hesperia Rd. Recently remodeled with new plush carpet, newer granite, stainless steel appliances, backsplash. Huge backyard with RV side gate.

1 of 10

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
West City
1 Unit Available
15427 Chaparral St
15427 Chaparral Street, Victorville, CA
NICE CLEAN HOME IN QUIET VICTORVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD AVAILABLE NOW - NICE HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Featuring a large spacious formal living room, separate family room with fireplace that is adjacent to the kitchen vaulted ceilings in the great room

1 of 2

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
West City
1 Unit Available
16212 Orick Avenue
16212 Orick Avenue, Victorville, CA
Large newer home 4 bed and 2.5 Bath plenty of room for a large family, close to schools, shopping and freeway close, Leasing agent is also owner of property

1 of 21

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Central City
1 Unit Available
15498 Vallejo Street
15498 Vallejo Street, Victorville, CA
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Victorville, freshly updated with new paint, carpet, kitchen cabinets and counters. Nice location close to Victor Valley High School and easy access to shopping at the 15 freeway.

1 of 8

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
West City
1 Unit Available
15886 Placida Road
15886 Placida Road, Victorville, CA
4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage home. Large backyard and property is completely fenced. Double side gate access into the backyard for RV or boat parking. Video walk-through at mesaproperties.
Results within 10 miles of Apple Valley

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14547 Palm Street
14547 Palm Street, Adelanto, CA
14547 Palm Street Available 06/22/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13351 Sunny Ridge St.
13351 Sunny Ridge Street, Hesperia, CA
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in the Oak Hills Area! - Beautiful Home, 4 bed.

June 2020 Apple Valley Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Apple Valley Rent Report. Apple Valley rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apple Valley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Apple Valley rent trends were flat over the past month

Apple Valley rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Apple Valley stand at $924 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,156 for a two-bedroom. Apple Valley's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Apple Valley, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.

    Apple Valley rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Apple Valley, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Apple Valley is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Apple Valley's median two-bedroom rent of $1,156 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Apple Valley.
    • While Apple Valley's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apple Valley than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Apple Valley.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

