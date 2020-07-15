10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Apple Valley, CA

Apartment List
1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11366 Sawgrass Bend
11366 Sawgrass Bend, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1357 sqft
55+ Community, Close to shopping , golf course, Gated community and Kitchen banquet. **Move-in special $200 off the first month's rent.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
19547 Valley Ct
19547 Valley Court, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1205 sqft
55+ JESS RANCH RENTAL - 2 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car attached garage, tucked nicely down a tree-lined cul-de-sac! Just a short golf cart trip or walk to the Aspen clubhouse. Spacious living room open to kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
15515 Rancherias Road
15515 Rancherias Road, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
Clean and ready to rent 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Apple Valley Apartment. Open floorplan with connecting living and dining areas. Wood laminate, carpet and vinyl flooring. The backyard is a great space for BBQ's. Washer & Dryer hookups are in the house.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
19178 Palo Verde Dr
19178 Palo Verde Drive, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
919 sqft
Senior Living at Jess Ranch 55 Years & Older Only - RENT $1200 SECURITY DEPOSIT $1800 1 SMALL DOG ALLOWED WITH DEPOSIT $200 TOTAL MOVE IN COST $3000 Upon accepted application, security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.
Results within 1 mile of Apple Valley

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
11528 Sunset Pl
11528 Sunset Place, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1965 sqft
55 + Gated Community - RENT $1650 SECURITY DEPOSIT $2475. NO PETS ALLOWED WITH DEPOSIT TOTAL MOVE IN COST $4125.00 Upon accepted application, security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Valley Lake
13316 Makai #7
13316 Makai Court, Spring Valley Lake, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1514 sqft
Spring Valley Lake Property Condo - RENT $1500.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $3000.00 NO PETS ALLOWED. WITH DEPOSIT TOTAL MOVE IN COST $4500.00 Upon accepted application, the security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.
Results within 5 miles of Apple Valley
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated January 9 at 01:23 AM
6 Units Available
West City
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
West City
14416 McArt Road
14416 Mc Art Road, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
48776 sqft
Upstairs apartment with 926 square feet of living space. Features include ceiling fans in bedrooms, and living room, privacy vertical blinds on all windows, upgraded counters, and cabinets, pre-wired for internet, and television services.
Results within 10 miles of Apple Valley

July 2020 Apple Valley Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Apple Valley Rent Report. Apple Valley rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apple Valley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Apple Valley Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Apple Valley Rent Report. Apple Valley rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apple Valley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Apple Valley rents held steady over the past month

Apple Valley rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Apple Valley stand at $924 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,156 for a two-bedroom. Apple Valley's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Apple Valley, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents were up 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Apple Valley rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Apple Valley, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Apple Valley is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Apple Valley's median two-bedroom rent of $1,156 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Apple Valley's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apple Valley than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,638, which is more than twice the price in Apple Valley.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

