2107 Minoru Drive

This single story Spanish style home was built in 1925. It features spacious light and airy bedrooms, together with an east facing living room with vaulted ceilings. The woodwork in the living room has been painstakingly maintained, and a large formal dining room has its original fixtures. Renovations have been made to the kitchen and family room in 2018-2019, respectively. The bedrooms are well apportioned, with built-in dressers within each closet. All the hardwood floors have been removed andreplaced with 1.5'' solid oak, so as to maintain the character of the home. The pool has been restored to it beautiful sparkling luster, and the landscaping in the rear yard has been updated to a drought tolerant theme. A spacious cabana is included for your enjoyment in the evenings and to provide shade on hot summer days.