2067 Layton Street

Beautiful 2 or 3 Bedroom house, Central Air, Hardwood Floors, Rear Yard and Storage - Super Location; Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with Den (can be used as 3rd bedroom), Dining Room, Laundry Room, Large Storage Garage/ Work Shop; Spacious Rear Yard, Hardwood Floors, Central Air and Heat, Fireplace. Comes with washer and dryer (as is), Stove/Oven. Residents will pay for all utilities except landscaper.



Photos shown reflect earlier time when house was furnished. It is currently not furnished. New photos coming soon. Thank you.



One year lease required. No pets.



To view, Please call Cornerstone Properties at 626-577-3060.

Thank you!



