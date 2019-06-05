All apartments in Altadena
2067 Layton Street

2067 Layton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2067 Layton Street, Altadena, CA 91104
PresidentStreets

Amenities

Beautiful 2 or 3 Bedroom house, Central Air, Hardwood Floors, Rear Yard and Storage - Super Location; Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with Den (can be used as 3rd bedroom), Dining Room, Laundry Room, Large Storage Garage/ Work Shop; Spacious Rear Yard, Hardwood Floors, Central Air and Heat, Fireplace. Comes with washer and dryer (as is), Stove/Oven. Residents will pay for all utilities except landscaper.

Photos shown reflect earlier time when house was furnished. It is currently not furnished. New photos coming soon. Thank you.

One year lease required. No pets.

This is for a one year lease agreement.

To view, Please call Cornerstone Properties at 626-577-3060.
Thank you!

(RLNE4929301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2067 Layton Street have any available units?
2067 Layton Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 2067 Layton Street have?
Some of 2067 Layton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2067 Layton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2067 Layton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2067 Layton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2067 Layton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 2067 Layton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2067 Layton Street offers parking.
Does 2067 Layton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2067 Layton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2067 Layton Street have a pool?
No, 2067 Layton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2067 Layton Street have accessible units?
No, 2067 Layton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2067 Layton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2067 Layton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2067 Layton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2067 Layton Street has units with air conditioning.
