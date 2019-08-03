1883 Midwick Drive

Amenities

Rare opportunity in this beautiful and prestigious neighborhood in Altadena, CA. This Mid-Century Modern has a wide open floor plan with plenty of natural light and indoor/outdoor living space with mountain views. A small detached bonus room by the pool (with bath) offers additional options for living space. Plus, an attached bonus-room with a separate entrance & bath offers even more options for creative living space or work space. Plus, the large refreshing swimming pool is maintained by the Owner. The main home also includes a master-bedroom, an updated kitchen with full appliances, updated bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout. A cozy two-way fireplace takes center stage in the wide open living room. The spacious family room offers more space to spread out and is adjacent to the living room. The outdoor living areas comes with an abundance of mature trees & shrubs and all gardening is maintained by the Owner. Altadena is well known for outdoor activities including hiking & cycling and ideal for the nature lover. A washer/dryer set is on site as well and a 2 car garage is included too.