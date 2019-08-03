All apartments in Altadena
Find more places like 1883 Midwick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
1883 Midwick Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 2:04 PM

1883 Midwick Drive

1883 Midwick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altadena
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1883 Midwick Drive, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Rare opportunity in this beautiful and prestigious neighborhood in Altadena, CA. This Mid-Century Modern has a wide open floor plan with plenty of natural light and indoor/outdoor living space with mountain views. A small detached bonus room by the pool (with bath) offers additional options for living space. Plus, an attached bonus-room with a separate entrance & bath offers even more options for creative living space or work space. Plus, the large refreshing swimming pool is maintained by the Owner. The main home also includes a master-bedroom, an updated kitchen with full appliances, updated bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout. A cozy two-way fireplace takes center stage in the wide open living room. The spacious family room offers more space to spread out and is adjacent to the living room. The outdoor living areas comes with an abundance of mature trees & shrubs and all gardening is maintained by the Owner. Altadena is well known for outdoor activities including hiking & cycling and ideal for the nature lover. A washer/dryer set is on site as well and a 2 car garage is included too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1883 Midwick Drive have any available units?
1883 Midwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 1883 Midwick Drive have?
Some of 1883 Midwick Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1883 Midwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1883 Midwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1883 Midwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1883 Midwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 1883 Midwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1883 Midwick Drive offers parking.
Does 1883 Midwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1883 Midwick Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1883 Midwick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1883 Midwick Drive has a pool.
Does 1883 Midwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 1883 Midwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1883 Midwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1883 Midwick Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1883 Midwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1883 Midwick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Altadena 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAltadena Apartments with Balconies
Altadena Apartments with GaragesAltadena Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Altadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

President Streets

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts