1671 Veranada Avenue

Tucked away in the foothills of Eaton Canyon, a block from the Presidential streets sits this 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home within Altadena. Upgraded with the modern amenities, this property is move-in ready.Upon entering the home, one is welcomed into the living room with hardwood floors,plantation shutters covering newer dual pane windows,a decorative fireplace and an abundance of natural light.The living room flows into the dining area which has a chair rail, dropped lighting and crown molding. The kitchen is completely updated with quartz counter tops,stainless steel appliances,D?cor range,natural wood cabinets,dual pane windows and breakfast nook surrounded by windows. On the north wing of the home sits the three bedrooms and two bathrooms.Each bedroom features hardwood floors, fresh paint and dual pane windows.Two bedrooms are accessible down a central hallway.These bedrooms share a remodeled bathroom with dual sinks, quartz counter tops,large vanity with storage space,step in tub/shower with white subway tile and glass enclosure. The third bedroom of the home sits on the rear of the house and features an attached ? bathroom with pedestal sink and tile shower enclosure.The outdoor space is perfect with multiple entertaining areas & enclosed yard.