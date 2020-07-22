9421 Anita Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This is a duplex in a great location in Burlingame, CA. The City of Trees. The unit has 2 bedroom/den, 1 bath,with separate shower and tub, living and dining room, full kitchen, laundry room, garage parking, and beautiful outdoor area.



The master bedroom is sunny,with ample storage. The second bedroom has a trundle bed with desk for work.



The central area is open; with large closet space, and hardwood floors throughout, top of the line flat screen TV and wi-fi.



Kitchen is fully stocked with dishes, pots and pans. Unit has a separate laundry room.



Great central location in the heart of Burlingame. This unit is 10 minutes from the San Francisco airport, 20 minutes from San Francisco, 30 minutes from Palo Alto, 20 minutes from Half Moon Bay, and 45 minutes from San Jose.



Duplex is walking distance from Cal-train,and connection to BART. It is minutes from freeway access to both 101 and 280, 5 min walk to downtown areas where there is great shopping and dining. Perfect for corporate housing or for a visiting family.