GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED IN DESIRABLE ALPINE NEIGHBORHOOD - 2858 MANZANITA VIEW BLVD 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM SINGLE STORY HOME IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. TRAVERTINE FLOORING THROUGHOUT MOST OF THE HOME. GORGEOUS KITCHEN WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND LARGE MASTER BATH.



LARGE BACKYARD GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING AND LOW MAINTENANCE! PLENTY OF SPACE FOR STORAGE.



3 CAR GARAGE INCLUDING 34' RV GARAGE



PLEASE CALL SD REALTY & MANAGEMENT FOR SHOWINGS 619-697-0602 OR TEXT 619-274-0528



