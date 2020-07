Amenities

patio / balcony carport pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool

2 Bedroom Townhome In Perfect Alpine Location... - Located in the center of Alpine this 2 Bedroom has NEW carpet,its freshly painted and ready to move in. Enjoy the large living room,full size laundry inside,patio leading out from kitchen,both bedrooms are a good size with one full size bathroom upstairs. Close to complex pool,schools,library,restaurants and freeway.

2 parking spaces 1 carport with storage,1 uncovered.

Call or text Veronica Martin (858)522-9265



(RLNE5058931)