Alhambra, CA
935 Edith Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

935 Edith Avenue

935 Edith Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

935 Edith Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Ground level unit. North-south facing bright and airy. Large living room...two good sized bedrooms and one full bath. Wood floor. Two parking car port. On site common laundry room. Convenient location close to all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Edith Avenue have any available units?
935 Edith Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 935 Edith Avenue have?
Some of 935 Edith Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Edith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
935 Edith Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Edith Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 935 Edith Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 935 Edith Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 935 Edith Avenue does offer parking.
Does 935 Edith Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 Edith Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Edith Avenue have a pool?
No, 935 Edith Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 935 Edith Avenue have accessible units?
No, 935 Edith Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Edith Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 Edith Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 935 Edith Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 935 Edith Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
