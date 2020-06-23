Ground level unit. North-south facing bright and airy. Large living room...two good sized bedrooms and one full bath. Wood floor. Two parking car port. On site common laundry room. Convenient location close to all.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 935 Edith Avenue have any available units?
935 Edith Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 935 Edith Avenue have?
Some of 935 Edith Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Edith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
935 Edith Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.