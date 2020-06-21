636 N Stoneman Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony new construction garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra. This neighborhood hosts modern tri-level townhomes with an open concept floor plan with room for your family and friends and includes a private, underground garage with two car parking with remote control access for convenience. Each unit includes a brand new refrigerator, washer, and dryer appliances. A luxurious, private patio allows for entertaining guests. The two bedroom units boast two suites and an additional half guest bathroom.



Just minutes away from Old Town Pasadena, bustling Huntington Drive and the 10 and 710

freeways, it is easy to fall in love with these new construction homes. The highly ranked Gar-

field Elementary School and Alhambra High School both neighbor the community. Along with

many shops and restaurants which all add to the energetic atmosphere and ease of living. Look

no further because Pacific Villa Alhambra is the newest and most desirable living community on

the market.



Call today to schedule a tour!