636 N Stoneman Avenue
636 N Stoneman Avenue

636 N Stoneman Ave · (818) 468-5792
Location

636 N Stoneman Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1147 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra. This neighborhood hosts modern tri-level townhomes with an open concept floor plan with room for your family and friends and includes a private, underground garage with two car parking with remote control access for convenience. Each unit includes a brand new refrigerator, washer, and dryer appliances. A luxurious, private patio allows for entertaining guests. The two bedroom units boast two suites and an additional half guest bathroom.

Just minutes away from Old Town Pasadena, bustling Huntington Drive and the 10 and 710
freeways, it is easy to fall in love with these new construction homes. The highly ranked Gar-
field Elementary School and Alhambra High School both neighbor the community. Along with
many shops and restaurants which all add to the energetic atmosphere and ease of living. Look
no further because Pacific Villa Alhambra is the newest and most desirable living community on
the market.

Call today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 N Stoneman Avenue have any available units?
636 N Stoneman Avenue has a unit available for $2,970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 636 N Stoneman Avenue have?
Some of 636 N Stoneman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 N Stoneman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
636 N Stoneman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 N Stoneman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 636 N Stoneman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 636 N Stoneman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 636 N Stoneman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 636 N Stoneman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 N Stoneman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 N Stoneman Avenue have a pool?
No, 636 N Stoneman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 636 N Stoneman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 636 N Stoneman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 636 N Stoneman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 N Stoneman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 636 N Stoneman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 N Stoneman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
