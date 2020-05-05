618 N Dos Robles Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in a very special North Alhambra neighborhood, this immaculate and beautifully maintained 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom contemporary home has a fabulous open floor plan with newer kitchen, family and dining areas, which conveniently open up to the back patio and yard, creating a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living. Welcomed by morning sun, the kitchen includes generous counter space, breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator is not included). The formal living room includes a lovely decorative fireplace, plantation shutters, beautiful wood floors and crown moldings. Along the hallway are four bedrooms - all with large closets - including a master suite, a full bathroom, and linen closet. A brand new central air and heating system with Nest thermostat was just installed. Graced with pride of ownership, this Alhambra gem is in the historic bungalow neighborhood of La Marguerita-Souders, a block from South Pasadena, and a short jaunt to the local coffee shop, dry cleaners, restaurants, several parks and schools. Welcome home! (Small-medium dog breeds only considered).