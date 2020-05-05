All apartments in Alhambra
618 N Dos Robles Place

618 North Dos Robles Place · No Longer Available
Location

618 North Dos Robles Place, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in a very special North Alhambra neighborhood, this immaculate and beautifully maintained 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom contemporary home has a fabulous open floor plan with newer kitchen, family and dining areas, which conveniently open up to the back patio and yard, creating a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living. Welcomed by morning sun, the kitchen includes generous counter space, breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator is not included). The formal living room includes a lovely decorative fireplace, plantation shutters, beautiful wood floors and crown moldings. Along the hallway are four bedrooms - all with large closets - including a master suite, a full bathroom, and linen closet. A brand new central air and heating system with Nest thermostat was just installed. Graced with pride of ownership, this Alhambra gem is in the historic bungalow neighborhood of La Marguerita-Souders, a block from South Pasadena, and a short jaunt to the local coffee shop, dry cleaners, restaurants, several parks and schools. Welcome home! (Small-medium dog breeds only considered).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 N Dos Robles Place have any available units?
618 N Dos Robles Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 618 N Dos Robles Place have?
Some of 618 N Dos Robles Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 N Dos Robles Place currently offering any rent specials?
618 N Dos Robles Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 N Dos Robles Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 N Dos Robles Place is pet friendly.
Does 618 N Dos Robles Place offer parking?
Yes, 618 N Dos Robles Place offers parking.
Does 618 N Dos Robles Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 N Dos Robles Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 N Dos Robles Place have a pool?
No, 618 N Dos Robles Place does not have a pool.
Does 618 N Dos Robles Place have accessible units?
No, 618 N Dos Robles Place does not have accessible units.
Does 618 N Dos Robles Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 N Dos Robles Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 618 N Dos Robles Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 618 N Dos Robles Place has units with air conditioning.
