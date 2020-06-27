All apartments in Alhambra
616 N Olive Avenue
616 N Olive Avenue

616 North Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
616 North Olive Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
garage
parking
garage
From the moment you arrive, you will absolutely love this stunning Alhambra home. Built in 1921 and completely rebuilt and expanded seven years ago, this is a perfect family home with four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, and plenty of space. Parking is never an issue with the detached, two car garage and gated driveway with enough space for a boat or RV. Ideal location in North Alhambra, close to South Pasadena and San Marino, and in a stellar school district. Hurry! Homes in this excellent area do not last!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

