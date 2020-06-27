616 N Olive Avenue

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

From the moment you arrive, you will absolutely love this stunning Alhambra home. Built in 1921 and completely rebuilt and expanded seven years ago, this is a perfect family home with four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, and plenty of space. Parking is never an issue with the detached, two car garage and gated driveway with enough space for a boat or RV. Ideal location in North Alhambra, close to South Pasadena and San Marino, and in a stellar school district. Hurry! Homes in this excellent area do not last!