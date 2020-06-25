All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:57 PM

420 North Vega Street

420 North Vega Street · No Longer Available
Location

420 North Vega Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming Deco Traditional home located in North Alhambra near 'Lindaraxa Park'. Enjoy the elements of indoor/outdoor spaces of the home with covered front & rear porches and a covered patio just outside the Family room. Inside the home, its Light & Bright with double hung wood windows flanked with hardwood floors & vintage lighting & door handles throughout. Large Living Room with an enchanting fireplace, Formal Dining room, spacious kitchen with original wall tile, laundry room leading to large Family room with a brick cooking fireplace, three spacious bedrooms. New Heating & Air System, New Roof and recently painted inside & out, new sink fixtures and toilets. Large 2 car garage w/ auto opener, long driveway.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 North Vega Street have any available units?
420 North Vega Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 420 North Vega Street have?
Some of 420 North Vega Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 North Vega Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 North Vega Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 North Vega Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 North Vega Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 420 North Vega Street offer parking?
Yes, 420 North Vega Street offers parking.
Does 420 North Vega Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 North Vega Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 North Vega Street have a pool?
No, 420 North Vega Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 North Vega Street have accessible units?
No, 420 North Vega Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 North Vega Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 North Vega Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 North Vega Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 North Vega Street does not have units with air conditioning.
