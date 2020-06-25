420 North Vega Street

Amenities

Charming Deco Traditional home located in North Alhambra near 'Lindaraxa Park'. Enjoy the elements of indoor/outdoor spaces of the home with covered front & rear porches and a covered patio just outside the Family room. Inside the home, its Light & Bright with double hung wood windows flanked with hardwood floors & vintage lighting & door handles throughout. Large Living Room with an enchanting fireplace, Formal Dining room, spacious kitchen with original wall tile, laundry room leading to large Family room with a brick cooking fireplace, three spacious bedrooms. New Heating & Air System, New Roof and recently painted inside & out, new sink fixtures and toilets. Large 2 car garage w/ auto opener, long driveway.

