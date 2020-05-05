Great single family home newly built across the street from the city of San Marino. Great walking area. Be the first to lease this new property. Everything is new. New fridge, new stove new central A /C and heating. New rain shower. New hardwood floors.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 420 Huntington Drive have any available units?
What amenities does 420 Huntington Drive have?
Some of 420 Huntington Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
420 Huntington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.