420 Huntington Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 2:26 PM

420 Huntington Drive

420 E Huntington Dr · No Longer Available
Location

420 E Huntington Dr, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great single family home newly built across the street from the city of San Marino. Great walking area. Be the first to lease this new property. Everything is new. New fridge, new stove new central A /C and heating. New rain shower. New hardwood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Huntington Drive have any available units?
420 Huntington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 420 Huntington Drive have?
Some of 420 Huntington Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
420 Huntington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 420 Huntington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 420 Huntington Drive offer parking?
No, 420 Huntington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 420 Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Huntington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Huntington Drive have a pool?
No, 420 Huntington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 420 Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 420 Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Huntington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Huntington Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 420 Huntington Drive has units with air conditioning.

