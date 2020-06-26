All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated June 5 2019 at 1:59 PM

416 S 3rd Street

416 N 3rd St · No Longer Available
Location

416 N 3rd St, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location! Location! Location! Newly Remodeled Charming 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath front single family home
with 2 parking spaces located just 2 blocks from downtown Alhambra (Sprouts, Farmer’s market,
Edward Renaissance Stadium, Alhambra Place-Shopping place) has been extensively remodeled recently
with all the modern amenities. It has beautiful laminate flooring throughout, Recessed lightings, a Brand
New Washer/Dryer units IN a brand new Kitchen, Central AC + heat, and beautifully tiled kitchen, & bathroom.
The kitchen has brand new custom Cabinetry with quartz counter tops. Top of the line Stainless steel
appliances- New Oven/Stove, New Dishwasher. The front yard is newly planted with flowers. Quick drive
to Alhambra Park, Gulf course, Market, Churches, Schools ,and dozen of famous restaurants, cafes and
trendy shops. Walker’s paradise! Ultra-convenient location. Easy access to the 10 Freeway. This is such a
great and quiet ,and awesome neighborhood with full of creatives and young professionals. You will be
the first tenant in this newly renovated house. Move In Condition, Minimum One Year Lease. Do not miss
this good opportunity! Will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 S 3rd Street have any available units?
416 S 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 416 S 3rd Street have?
Some of 416 S 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 S 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
416 S 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 S 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 416 S 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 416 S 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 416 S 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 416 S 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 S 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 S 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 416 S 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 416 S 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 416 S 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 416 S 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 S 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 S 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 416 S 3rd Street has units with air conditioning.
