416 S 3rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location! Location! Location! Newly Remodeled Charming 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath front single family home

with 2 parking spaces located just 2 blocks from downtown Alhambra (Sprouts, Farmer’s market,

Edward Renaissance Stadium, Alhambra Place-Shopping place) has been extensively remodeled recently

with all the modern amenities. It has beautiful laminate flooring throughout, Recessed lightings, a Brand

New Washer/Dryer units IN a brand new Kitchen, Central AC + heat, and beautifully tiled kitchen, & bathroom.

The kitchen has brand new custom Cabinetry with quartz counter tops. Top of the line Stainless steel

appliances- New Oven/Stove, New Dishwasher. The front yard is newly planted with flowers. Quick drive

to Alhambra Park, Gulf course, Market, Churches, Schools ,and dozen of famous restaurants, cafes and

trendy shops. Walker’s paradise! Ultra-convenient location. Easy access to the 10 Freeway. This is such a

great and quiet ,and awesome neighborhood with full of creatives and young professionals. You will be

the first tenant in this newly renovated house. Move In Condition, Minimum One Year Lease. Do not miss

this good opportunity! Will not last!