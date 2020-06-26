416 S 3rd Street

Amenities
Location! Location! Location! Newly Remodeled Charming 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath front single family home
with 2 parking spaces located just 2 blocks from downtown Alhambra (Sprouts, Farmer’s market,
Edward Renaissance Stadium, Alhambra Place-Shopping place) has been extensively remodeled recently
with all the modern amenities. It has beautiful laminate flooring throughout, Recessed lightings, a Brand
New Washer/Dryer units IN a brand new Kitchen, Central AC + heat, and beautifully tiled kitchen, & bathroom.
The kitchen has brand new custom Cabinetry with quartz counter tops. Top of the line Stainless steel
appliances- New Oven/Stove, New Dishwasher. The front yard is newly planted with flowers. Quick drive
to Alhambra Park, Gulf course, Market, Churches, Schools ,and dozen of famous restaurants, cafes and
trendy shops. Walker’s paradise! Ultra-convenient location. Easy access to the 10 Freeway. This is such a
great and quiet ,and awesome neighborhood with full of creatives and young professionals. You will be
the first tenant in this newly renovated house. Move In Condition, Minimum One Year Lease. Do not miss
this good opportunity! Will not last!