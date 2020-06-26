336 N Chapel Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom unit with lots of natural light. Great location in North Alhambra, close to Story Park. Built-in kitchen with refrigerator and dishwasher. Freshly painted with brand new laminate and luxury vinyl floors and window blinds throughout. Unit is located on second floor without any shared walls, and windows on every side. Central air conditioning. Laundry facility in complex. 2-car parking spaces and 2 storage lockers in gated garage. Water/trash included. No pets please.