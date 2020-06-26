All apartments in Alhambra
/
Alhambra, CA
/
336 N Chapel Avenue
Last updated March 15 2020 at 2:36 PM

336 N Chapel Avenue

336 North Chapel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

336 North Chapel Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom unit with lots of natural light. Great location in North Alhambra, close to Story Park. Built-in kitchen with refrigerator and dishwasher. Freshly painted with brand new laminate and luxury vinyl floors and window blinds throughout. Unit is located on second floor without any shared walls, and windows on every side. Central air conditioning. Laundry facility in complex. 2-car parking spaces and 2 storage lockers in gated garage. Water/trash included. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 N Chapel Avenue have any available units?
336 N Chapel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 336 N Chapel Avenue have?
Some of 336 N Chapel Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 N Chapel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
336 N Chapel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 N Chapel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 336 N Chapel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 336 N Chapel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 336 N Chapel Avenue offers parking.
Does 336 N Chapel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 N Chapel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 N Chapel Avenue have a pool?
No, 336 N Chapel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 336 N Chapel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 336 N Chapel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 336 N Chapel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 N Chapel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 336 N Chapel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 336 N Chapel Avenue has units with air conditioning.

