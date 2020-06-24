320 N Olive Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a well maintained Spanish style, 2 story townhouse located in a triplex. This end unit offers over 1,000 square feet of living space, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 quater bath, a large living room, an inside laundry area, a separate dining room and a small private backyard. There is also a detached 1 car garage that is located at the rear of the property. Asking $1,800 per month with a $2,500 security deposit. Pets are OK with an additional pet deposit, certain breed restrictions apply. Rent includes water, trash and gardener. Minimum 1 year lease.