320 N Olive Avenue
320 N Olive Avenue

320 North Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

320 North Olive Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a well maintained Spanish style, 2 story townhouse located in a triplex. This end unit offers over 1,000 square feet of living space, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 quater bath, a large living room, an inside laundry area, a separate dining room and a small private backyard. There is also a detached 1 car garage that is located at the rear of the property. Asking $1,800 per month with a $2,500 security deposit. Pets are OK with an additional pet deposit, certain breed restrictions apply. Rent includes water, trash and gardener. Minimum 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 N Olive Avenue have any available units?
320 N Olive Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 320 N Olive Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
320 N Olive Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 N Olive Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 N Olive Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 320 N Olive Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 320 N Olive Avenue offers parking.
Does 320 N Olive Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 N Olive Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 N Olive Avenue have a pool?
No, 320 N Olive Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 320 N Olive Avenue have accessible units?
No, 320 N Olive Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 320 N Olive Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 N Olive Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 N Olive Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 N Olive Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
