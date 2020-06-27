All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

315 North STONEMAN Avenue

315 North Stoneman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

315 North Stoneman Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property available showing but ready to move in on September 7,2019, lease price include furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 North STONEMAN Avenue have any available units?
315 North STONEMAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 315 North STONEMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
315 North STONEMAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 North STONEMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 315 North STONEMAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 315 North STONEMAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 315 North STONEMAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 315 North STONEMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 North STONEMAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 North STONEMAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 315 North STONEMAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 315 North STONEMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 315 North STONEMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 315 North STONEMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 North STONEMAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 North STONEMAN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 North STONEMAN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
