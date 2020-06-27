Rent Calculator
All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 315 North STONEMAN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
315 North STONEMAN Avenue
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
315 North STONEMAN Avenue
315 North Stoneman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
315 North Stoneman Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property available showing but ready to move in on September 7,2019, lease price include furniture.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 315 North STONEMAN Avenue have any available units?
315 North STONEMAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alhambra, CA
.
Is 315 North STONEMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
315 North STONEMAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 North STONEMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 315 North STONEMAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alhambra
.
Does 315 North STONEMAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 315 North STONEMAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 315 North STONEMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 North STONEMAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 North STONEMAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 315 North STONEMAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 315 North STONEMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 315 North STONEMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 315 North STONEMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 North STONEMAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 North STONEMAN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 North STONEMAN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
