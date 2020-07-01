All apartments in Alhambra
305 E Hellman Avenue
305 E Hellman Avenue

305 East Hellman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

305 East Hellman Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated and well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom front house (there is a smaller detached guest unit in the back not for rent). In the living room and throughout most of the house features newer modern "wood look" flooring. Recessed lighting is used pretty much throughout the entire house. The kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops with stainless steel stove and hood. There is also a built in slot for the microwave. Adjacent to the kitchen is the laundry area. The floor plan is excellent and flows very well. Dual panel windows. Central Air Conditioning System. 3 nicely sized bedrooms. Both bathrooms feature custom tile work in the shower and upgraded lighting fixtures. Excellent location providing immediate access to the 10 Freeway. Located nearby the High School and also conveniently located nearby the shopping centers on Valley Boulevard and Garvey Avenue. To conserve water the front lawn is mostly dirt with minimal landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 E Hellman Avenue have any available units?
305 E Hellman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 305 E Hellman Avenue have?
Some of 305 E Hellman Avenue's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 E Hellman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
305 E Hellman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 E Hellman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 305 E Hellman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 305 E Hellman Avenue offer parking?
No, 305 E Hellman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 305 E Hellman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 E Hellman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 E Hellman Avenue have a pool?
No, 305 E Hellman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 305 E Hellman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 305 E Hellman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 305 E Hellman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 E Hellman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 E Hellman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 305 E Hellman Avenue has units with air conditioning.

