Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

300 N Bushnell Ave

300 North Bushnell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

300 North Bushnell Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
This two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartment is located in in Alhambra, California. The property is surrounded by top-rated schools and is a mere three-minute drive or a twenty-three-minute walk to downtown Alhambra. The interior features rich hardwood flooring with the bathroom and kitchen having tiled flooring for added durability. If you love to cook then you will definitely enjoy yourself in this beautiful kitchen cladded with classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bathrooms are clean and spotless and features the same wooden cabinet and granite sink top. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and huge windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For vehicles, underground parking is available.

Nearby parks:
Burke Park, Alhambra Park and Eddie Park

Nearby Schools:
Park Elementary School - 0.1 miles, 8/10
Alhambra High School - 0.61 miles, 8/10
Emery Park Elementary School - 0.95 miles, 7/10
Garfield Elementary School - 0.6 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
258 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
78/79/378 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
260 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles
762 Metro Rapid Line - 0.5 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4503347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 N Bushnell Ave have any available units?
300 N Bushnell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 300 N Bushnell Ave have?
Some of 300 N Bushnell Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 N Bushnell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
300 N Bushnell Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 N Bushnell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 300 N Bushnell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 300 N Bushnell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 300 N Bushnell Ave does offer parking.
Does 300 N Bushnell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 N Bushnell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 N Bushnell Ave have a pool?
No, 300 N Bushnell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 300 N Bushnell Ave have accessible units?
No, 300 N Bushnell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 300 N Bushnell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 N Bushnell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 N Bushnell Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 N Bushnell Ave has units with air conditioning.
