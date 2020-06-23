300 N Bushnell Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

This two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartment is located in in Alhambra, California. The property is surrounded by top-rated schools and is a mere three-minute drive or a twenty-three-minute walk to downtown Alhambra. The interior features rich hardwood flooring with the bathroom and kitchen having tiled flooring for added durability. If you love to cook then you will definitely enjoy yourself in this beautiful kitchen cladded with classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bathrooms are clean and spotless and features the same wooden cabinet and granite sink top. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and huge windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For vehicles, underground parking is available.



Nearby parks:

Burke Park, Alhambra Park and Eddie Park



Nearby Schools:

Park Elementary School - 0.1 miles, 8/10

Alhambra High School - 0.61 miles, 8/10

Emery Park Elementary School - 0.95 miles, 7/10

Garfield Elementary School - 0.6 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

258 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

78/79/378 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

260 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles

762 Metro Rapid Line - 0.5 miles



No Pets Allowed



