28 N 3rd Street

Built in 2015 on Main Street corridor in the heart of Downtown Alhambra. One of the most sought after buildings in San Gabriel Valley. 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on one floor with balcony overlooking Main Street. Open floor plan with modern European Styled kitchen cabinets, granite countertop, tile floors, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, washer/dryer and central A/C. Two assigned tandem parking spaces. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, theater, Sprout supermarket; 15 minutes drive to Old Town Pasadena, about 8 miles east of Downtown Los Angeles. A well maintained community to let you enjoy the true urban living.