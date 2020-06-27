All apartments in Alhambra
/
Alhambra, CA
/
28 N 3rd Street
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM

28 N 3rd Street

28 N 3rd St · No Longer Available
Location

28 N 3rd St, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Built in 2015 on Main Street corridor in the heart of Downtown Alhambra. One of the most sought after buildings in San Gabriel Valley. 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on one floor with balcony overlooking Main Street. Open floor plan with modern European Styled kitchen cabinets, granite countertop, tile floors, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, washer/dryer and central A/C. Two assigned tandem parking spaces. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, theater, Sprout supermarket; 15 minutes drive to Old Town Pasadena, about 8 miles east of Downtown Los Angeles. A well maintained community to let you enjoy the true urban living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 N 3rd Street have any available units?
28 N 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 28 N 3rd Street have?
Some of 28 N 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 N 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
28 N 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 N 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 28 N 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 28 N 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 28 N 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 28 N 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 N 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 N 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 28 N 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 28 N 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 28 N 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28 N 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 N 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 N 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28 N 3rd Street has units with air conditioning.
