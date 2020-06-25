2608 Orange Grove

Amenities

3BD/2BA Single Family Home! Hardwood Floors, Garage, Fireplace! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home featuring a well-manicured front lawn. Desirable home convenient to the 10 freeway for easy commuting. This lovely home offers an open living room, dining area, spacious kitchen and lots of closet space.



KEY FEATURES:



~ Garage

~ Spacious Living Room

~ Dining Area

~ Backyard

~ Hardwood Floors

~ Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher Included

~ Quiet neighborhood

~ Great location

~ Professional Property Management



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:



This beautiful home is located in a quiet neighborhood in Alhambra bordering Monterey Park and near the 10 and 710 Freeway for easy commuting. The property is a close distance to public attractions, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and schools, including the following:



- Luminarias Restaurant

- Shakey's Pizza Parlor

- Atlantic Times Square

- 7- Eleven

- CVS

- Costco Wholesale

- Target

- Cal State LA

- Highlands Park

- Pine Tree Park



LEASE TERMS



One year lease with one (1) month's rent and one (1) month security deposit is due upon signing. Act now as unit will go fast!



*SORRY NO PETS



