2608 Orange Grove
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

2608 Orange Grove

2608 Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Orange Grove Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
3BD/2BA Single Family Home! Hardwood Floors, Garage, Fireplace! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home featuring a well-manicured front lawn. Desirable home convenient to the 10 freeway for easy commuting. This lovely home offers an open living room, dining area, spacious kitchen and lots of closet space.

KEY FEATURES:

~ Garage
~ Spacious Living Room
~ Dining Area
~ Backyard
~ Hardwood Floors
~ Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher Included
~ Quiet neighborhood
~ Great location
~ Professional Property Management

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

This beautiful home is located in a quiet neighborhood in Alhambra bordering Monterey Park and near the 10 and 710 Freeway for easy commuting. The property is a close distance to public attractions, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and schools, including the following:

- Luminarias Restaurant
- Shakey's Pizza Parlor
- Atlantic Times Square
- 7- Eleven
- CVS
- Costco Wholesale
- Target
- Cal State LA
- Highlands Park
- Pine Tree Park

LEASE TERMS

One year lease with one (1) month's rent and one (1) month security deposit is due upon signing. Act now as unit will go fast!

*SORRY NO PETS

***TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT***

1) Please visit our website at www.MRE123.com (w w w dot MRE123 dot com)
2) Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click the grey box titled "View Details"
3) On the right hand side, click on "Schedule Showing" and submit your information
4) Then select a day and time and click on "Confirm Appointment"

* If there are no showings available, follow the below steps
3) Click the blue box on the right titled "Contact Us" and submit your info (there is no cost to submit a guest card)
4) Upon submitting we will forward your information to the showing agent for the property and they will email a property brochure and set up a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4860744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Orange Grove have any available units?
2608 Orange Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 2608 Orange Grove have?
Some of 2608 Orange Grove's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Orange Grove currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Orange Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Orange Grove pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Orange Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 2608 Orange Grove offer parking?
Yes, 2608 Orange Grove offers parking.
Does 2608 Orange Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Orange Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Orange Grove have a pool?
No, 2608 Orange Grove does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Orange Grove have accessible units?
No, 2608 Orange Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Orange Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 Orange Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does 2608 Orange Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 2608 Orange Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
