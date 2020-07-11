200 N. 5th St, #109

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator parking guest parking media room

2 bed and 2 bath Senior Apartment in Alhambra - Beautiful remodeled, turnkey condo in North Alhambra. Community offers atrium courtyard, recreational room that includes a treadmill, ping pong table, kitchen for family gathering and residents' usage. Roof top with 360 degrees view of the city. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, plus balcony. Unit has wood flooring, new paint. Master Bedroom features a walk-in closet, and spacious bathroom. There is a separate laundry area for washer/dryer, dining area, spacious living room, central A/C and heat. Condo comes with brand new range hood, refrigerator, dish washer, Washer and Dryer. 1 car underground gated parking space #9, 2 handicap parking space, and 5 guest parking. Elevator for easy access, and 2 staircases. Excellent location and walking distance to Main St to stores, restaurants, AMC theater, banks, and public transportation. This is a Senior Complex and one occupant must be 62 years or older. There's a total of 32 units in this complex



No pets, no smoker, no section 8.



If you are interested, you need to apply. We will check your credit (650 and up)



If you want to view the unit, please text Caleb at 626-354-8199



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5880784)