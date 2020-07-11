All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 200 N. 5th St, #109.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
200 N. 5th St, #109
Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

200 N. 5th St, #109

200 North 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

200 North 5th Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
parking
guest parking
media room
2 bed and 2 bath Senior Apartment in Alhambra - Beautiful remodeled, turnkey condo in North Alhambra. Community offers atrium courtyard, recreational room that includes a treadmill, ping pong table, kitchen for family gathering and residents' usage. Roof top with 360 degrees view of the city. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, plus balcony. Unit has wood flooring, new paint. Master Bedroom features a walk-in closet, and spacious bathroom. There is a separate laundry area for washer/dryer, dining area, spacious living room, central A/C and heat. Condo comes with brand new range hood, refrigerator, dish washer, Washer and Dryer. 1 car underground gated parking space #9, 2 handicap parking space, and 5 guest parking. Elevator for easy access, and 2 staircases. Excellent location and walking distance to Main St to stores, restaurants, AMC theater, banks, and public transportation. This is a Senior Complex and one occupant must be 62 years or older. There's a total of 32 units in this complex

No pets, no smoker, no section 8.

If you are interested, you need to apply. We will check your credit (650 and up)

If you want to view the unit, please text Caleb at 626-354-8199

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 N. 5th St, #109 have any available units?
200 N. 5th St, #109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 200 N. 5th St, #109 have?
Some of 200 N. 5th St, #109's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 N. 5th St, #109 currently offering any rent specials?
200 N. 5th St, #109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 N. 5th St, #109 pet-friendly?
No, 200 N. 5th St, #109 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 200 N. 5th St, #109 offer parking?
Yes, 200 N. 5th St, #109 offers parking.
Does 200 N. 5th St, #109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 N. 5th St, #109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 N. 5th St, #109 have a pool?
No, 200 N. 5th St, #109 does not have a pool.
Does 200 N. 5th St, #109 have accessible units?
Yes, 200 N. 5th St, #109 has accessible units.
Does 200 N. 5th St, #109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 N. 5th St, #109 has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 N. 5th St, #109 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 N. 5th St, #109 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

South Olive
241 S Olive Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Almansor Villa
401 S Almansor St
Alhambra, CA 91801
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with BalconyAlhambra Dog Friendly Apartments
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles