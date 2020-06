Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Welcome Home, This Remodeled Townhome located in the heart of Alhambra. Features 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Bright and open remodeled kitchen. New AC, laminate flooring, bright and spacious living space .Two cars attached garage with plenty of storage space and laundry hook ups. Near parks, shopping and transportation. Clean community and move in ready.