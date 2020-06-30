1711 ACACIA ST. #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE 3BED/3 BATH - Beautiful 3 bedroom with 3 bath townhouse in Alhambra bordering South Pasadena. Condo is located in a quite gated community minutes away from surrounding areas Pasadena, Monterey Park, and Downtown Los Angeles.

The First level features beautiful wood flooring as you walk in to an open floor plan, to include a spacious living room. This level includes a private bedroom with a full bath. Upper level leads to one bedroom with a full bathroom and balcony. Master bedroom also includes full bathroom with double sink and private balcony.

Two car garage and a spacious laundry room



Pricing & Detail

-Credit Score must be over 650 to be considered!

-Monthly Rent: $2.600

-One Time Application Fee: $45.00

-Security Deposit



ONLY SERIOUS INQUIRIES!!!



Viewing Appointments

Contact Nicole

(626) 856-9158



(RLNE5190059)