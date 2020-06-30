All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

1711 ACACIA ST. #A

1711 Acacia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1711 Acacia Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE 3BED/3 BATH - Beautiful 3 bedroom with 3 bath townhouse in Alhambra bordering South Pasadena. Condo is located in a quite gated community minutes away from surrounding areas Pasadena, Monterey Park, and Downtown Los Angeles.
The First level features beautiful wood flooring as you walk in to an open floor plan, to include a spacious living room. This level includes a private bedroom with a full bath. Upper level leads to one bedroom with a full bathroom and balcony. Master bedroom also includes full bathroom with double sink and private balcony.
Two car garage and a spacious laundry room

Pricing & Detail
-Credit Score must be over 650 to be considered!
-Monthly Rent: $2.600
-One Time Application Fee: $45.00
-Security Deposit

ONLY SERIOUS INQUIRIES!!!

Viewing Appointments
Contact Nicole
(626) 856-9158

(RLNE5190059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 ACACIA ST. #A have any available units?
1711 ACACIA ST. #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 1711 ACACIA ST. #A have?
Some of 1711 ACACIA ST. #A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 ACACIA ST. #A currently offering any rent specials?
1711 ACACIA ST. #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 ACACIA ST. #A pet-friendly?
No, 1711 ACACIA ST. #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 1711 ACACIA ST. #A offer parking?
Yes, 1711 ACACIA ST. #A offers parking.
Does 1711 ACACIA ST. #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 ACACIA ST. #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 ACACIA ST. #A have a pool?
No, 1711 ACACIA ST. #A does not have a pool.
Does 1711 ACACIA ST. #A have accessible units?
No, 1711 ACACIA ST. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 ACACIA ST. #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 ACACIA ST. #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 ACACIA ST. #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1711 ACACIA ST. #A does not have units with air conditioning.

