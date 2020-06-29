Amenities
4 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Alhambra close to - Welcome to 1523 S. Campbell Ave., in Alhambra. This house is located in a nice neighborhood, near schools, restaurants and shopping areas. Its very convenient to 10, 710, 60 and 5 FWYs.
House Features:
Gorgeous laminate flooring throughout the livingroom, bedrooms, and kitchen area. Each bedroom has plenty closet space, and the backyard has plenty space for entertainment, or relaxation. House offers a garage in the back for storage or parking. Additional storage space as well for personal belongings.
Neighborhood
* Fremont Center
* Marengo Square
* Close to Hollenbeck Lake, Elysian Park, Elyria Canyon Park
* Kohls - 5 mins
* Costco- 7 mins
* Albertsons market- 6 mins
Schools
* Marguerita Elementary School K-8
* Charter Elementary School PK-5
* Alhambra Highschool
To Qualify:
* Provide 1 month of paystubs $7500 combine income
* Copy of DL
* Copy of SS or Tax Return
* Credit Score 650 & Above
www.inveserve.com
To schedule a viewing, contact Property Manager Priscilla Valencia
626-407-6270
(RLNE5492075)