Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Alhambra close to - Welcome to 1523 S. Campbell Ave., in Alhambra. This house is located in a nice neighborhood, near schools, restaurants and shopping areas. Its very convenient to 10, 710, 60 and 5 FWYs.



House Features:



Gorgeous laminate flooring throughout the livingroom, bedrooms, and kitchen area. Each bedroom has plenty closet space, and the backyard has plenty space for entertainment, or relaxation. House offers a garage in the back for storage or parking. Additional storage space as well for personal belongings.



Neighborhood



* Fremont Center

* Marengo Square

* Close to Hollenbeck Lake, Elysian Park, Elyria Canyon Park

* Kohls - 5 mins

* Costco- 7 mins

* Albertsons market- 6 mins



Schools



* Marguerita Elementary School K-8

* Charter Elementary School PK-5

* Alhambra Highschool



To Qualify:



* Provide 1 month of paystubs $7500 combine income

* Copy of DL

* Copy of SS or Tax Return

* Credit Score 650 & Above



www.inveserve.com



To schedule a viewing, contact Property Manager Priscilla Valencia

626-407-6270



(RLNE5492075)