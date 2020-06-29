All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

1523 S. CAMPBELL AVE.

1523 Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1523 Campbell Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Alhambra close to - Welcome to 1523 S. Campbell Ave., in Alhambra. This house is located in a nice neighborhood, near schools, restaurants and shopping areas. Its very convenient to 10, 710, 60 and 5 FWYs.

House Features:

Gorgeous laminate flooring throughout the livingroom, bedrooms, and kitchen area. Each bedroom has plenty closet space, and the backyard has plenty space for entertainment, or relaxation. House offers a garage in the back for storage or parking. Additional storage space as well for personal belongings.

Neighborhood

* Fremont Center
* Marengo Square
* Close to Hollenbeck Lake, Elysian Park, Elyria Canyon Park
* Kohls - 5 mins
* Costco- 7 mins
* Albertsons market- 6 mins

Schools

* Marguerita Elementary School K-8
* Charter Elementary School PK-5
* Alhambra Highschool

To Qualify:

* Provide 1 month of paystubs $7500 combine income
* Copy of DL
* Copy of SS or Tax Return
* Credit Score 650 & Above

www.inveserve.com

To schedule a viewing, contact Property Manager Priscilla Valencia
626-407-6270

(RLNE5492075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 S. CAMPBELL AVE. have any available units?
1523 S. CAMPBELL AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 1523 S. CAMPBELL AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
1523 S. CAMPBELL AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 S. CAMPBELL AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1523 S. CAMPBELL AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 1523 S. CAMPBELL AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 1523 S. CAMPBELL AVE. offers parking.
Does 1523 S. CAMPBELL AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 S. CAMPBELL AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 S. CAMPBELL AVE. have a pool?
No, 1523 S. CAMPBELL AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 1523 S. CAMPBELL AVE. have accessible units?
No, 1523 S. CAMPBELL AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 S. CAMPBELL AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 S. CAMPBELL AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1523 S. CAMPBELL AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1523 S. CAMPBELL AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
