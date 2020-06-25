All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 1508 South 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
1508 South 4th Street
Last updated August 16 2019 at 5:07 AM

1508 South 4th Street

1508 S 4th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1508 S 4th St, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bedroom Apartment home coming soon, in great building and super convenient location. New flooring just installed in bathroom make this a lovely home! Updated bathroom features make this a welcoming home! More photos coming soon, after the renovations are complete... you'll not want to miss this lovely apartment home. Finishing Touches still being completed (as you'll see the equipment in some photos. Includes one parking spot and water & garbage. Tenant pays their own utilities. Available soon! Call 626-317-0425

Property Available Aug 15th - 22nd.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 South 4th Street have any available units?
1508 South 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 1508 South 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1508 South 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 South 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1508 South 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 1508 South 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1508 South 4th Street offers parking.
Does 1508 South 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 South 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 South 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1508 South 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1508 South 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1508 South 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 South 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 South 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 South 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1508 South 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles