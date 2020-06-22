All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated March 19 2019

1507 9th Street

1507 S 9th St
Location

1507 S 9th St, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This property is available unfurnished for $2800 per month. All other terms remain the same. See Video tour at https://vimeo.com/smwebbproperty.

A lovingly renovated, furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse-style apartment with private entrance perfectly located in a very walkable neighborhood. 1st floor has a small office space under the stairs with an attractive half bath adjoining it. Newly remodeled kitchen is fully stocked. Living room has cozy Lazy-Boy sofa with an entertainment console. Upstairs is a full bathroom, shower over tub. One large bedroom furnished with a dramatic full size antique bed. Second room has been designed as an entertainment area, but can be easily converted into a bedroom. Beyond this room is a large, attractive, tiled, patio with outdoor furniture and BBQ. All utilities are included (electric up to plus a secure garage space. Other amenities: washer/dryer combo machine in unit, AC, Dish TV, internet, microwave, coffee maker, gated property. it is conveniently situated 1 minute from the neighborhood Starbucks, 2 minutes from the 10 Freeway, 7 miles to Union Station, 10 miles to downtown LA and 19 miles to Old Town Pasadena. Shopping, restaurants and entertainment abound within minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 9th Street have any available units?
1507 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 1507 9th Street have?
Some of 1507 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1507 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1507 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 1507 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1507 9th Street does offer parking.
Does 1507 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1507 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 9th Street have a pool?
No, 1507 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1507 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 1507 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1507 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1507 9th Street has units with air conditioning.
