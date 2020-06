Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Located in an excellent location in the heart of Alhambra, this upgraded fully remodeled condo features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Spacious living space with fireplace and laminated wood flooring. Large master suite with soaking tub and two secondary bedrooms upstairs. Direct access from the attached 2-car garage. Laundry hook-ups in the garage. Close to shopping, restaurants and 10 Freeway.