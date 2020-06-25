All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated April 8 2019 at 1:36 AM

1229 S 2nd Street

1229 S 2nd St · No Longer Available
Location

1229 S 2nd St, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
You're going to love this apartment!

Kitchen has been completely remodeled.
Unit D is vacant and ready for viewing.
It is unlocked and can be viewed any time
Go there directly.

Interior Features:
Kitchen has been remodeled.
The owner has repainted the walls.
Spacious living room
Bright, open floor plan
Wood floors
There are hookups for washer and dryer.
Each apartment has its own garage.
The tenant is responsible for electricity and gas only.

Quiet neighborhood.
Walking distance to high school

Please note: landlord does not accept Section 8.

Exterior Features:
Beautifully landscaped in front and on sides

Application Procedure:
Text with information about the following:
your job, your income, how long you have been living at the current location
and a brief letter of introduction.

Pick up an application form in the apartment.
With the application form include the following:
1- recent photos of yourself and any other people who will be living with you
2- FICO score and copy of recent credit report for each adult
3. copy of Driver's License of each adult who will be living here
4. name and phone number of current landlord for each adult
5. name and phone number of current supervisor for each adult
6. Recent pay stub for each adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 S 2nd Street have any available units?
1229 S 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 1229 S 2nd Street have?
Some of 1229 S 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 S 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1229 S 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 S 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1229 S 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 1229 S 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1229 S 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 1229 S 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1229 S 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 S 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 1229 S 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1229 S 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1229 S 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 S 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1229 S 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1229 S 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1229 S 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
