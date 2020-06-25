1229 S 2nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated

You're going to love this apartment!



Kitchen has been completely remodeled.

Unit D is vacant and ready for viewing.

It is unlocked and can be viewed any time

Go there directly.



Interior Features:

Kitchen has been remodeled.

The owner has repainted the walls.

Spacious living room

Bright, open floor plan

Wood floors

There are hookups for washer and dryer.

Each apartment has its own garage.

The tenant is responsible for electricity and gas only.



Quiet neighborhood.

Walking distance to high school



Please note: landlord does not accept Section 8.



Exterior Features:

Beautifully landscaped in front and on sides



Application Procedure:

Text with information about the following:

your job, your income, how long you have been living at the current location

and a brief letter of introduction.



Pick up an application form in the apartment.

With the application form include the following:

1- recent photos of yourself and any other people who will be living with you

2- FICO score and copy of recent credit report for each adult

3. copy of Driver's License of each adult who will be living here

4. name and phone number of current landlord for each adult

5. name and phone number of current supervisor for each adult

6. Recent pay stub for each adult