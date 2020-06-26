All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated June 17 2019 at 4:23 PM

101 West Grand Avenue

101 West Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

101 West Grand Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This must-see home is in one of the best neighborhoods in Alhambra and has been lovingly cared for and maintained over the past century. To get the home ready for 2019, flooring has been newly installed and the interior freshly painted. The kitchen has been remodeled with new quartz counter-tops, new tile flooring, and nice cabinets. The bathroom has a comfy remodel that would be perfect for you and any family or friends. The formal dining room cleanly separates the living room from the second bedroom and kitchen. A comfortable covered porch overlooks a lush greassy front yard with a big and beautiful tree. A sprinkler system helps keep things green and there's a side piece for BBQs. Easy and convenient access to Edward's Regal Cinema, Blaze Pizza, Sprouts Supermarket, Starbucks, Boiling Crab, Ralphs, In-n-Out, Afters Ice Cream, and dozens more restaurants and stores! This home is a few blocks south of San Marino and approximately a 15 minute drive away from the 110, 10, and 210 freeways. The home sits on R3 multi-family zoning and can be significantly expanded. The yard spaces are maximized by not having a garage. There is plenty of parking on the driveway and owners and renters can apply for yearly street parking permits with the City of Alhambra.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 West Grand Avenue have any available units?
101 West Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 101 West Grand Avenue have?
Some of 101 West Grand Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 West Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
101 West Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 West Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 West Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 101 West Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 101 West Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 101 West Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 West Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 West Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 101 West Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 101 West Grand Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 101 West Grand Avenue has accessible units.
Does 101 West Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 West Grand Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 West Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 101 West Grand Avenue has units with air conditioning.
