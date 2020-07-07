101 N 3rd Street

Amenities

Fabulous, Partially Furnished Luxury Rental! Conveniently located in the heart of Alhambra, this brand-new, two-story condo stuns and captivates. Driving up to the property, you notice the stately stone and stucco exterior, professional landscaping, and the influence of both modern and Spanish style! Located on the end unit, this 2BR/2.5BA, 1,200sqft villa is perfect for those seeking a productive and leisurely lifestyle. Every room with a view is Instagram-ready in this abode! Cook delicious meals and share champagne in your kitchen featuring brand-new stainless- steel appliances, marble countertops, posh subway tile backsplash, white shaker cabinetry and a gas range! Modern furniture with brass accents, hardwood floors, and clean lines lovingly adorn this home in a contemporary fashion. Relax in the generously sized master bedroom and bask in the spa-inspired en suite with chic tiles, gorgeous marble topped vanity, and plenty of storage. The additional bedroom may also be used as an office or flex space! Consistent with the master en suite, the other bathrooms also have a similar swanky vibe! The location is equally as lovely as this home, with an only 2-minute walk to the best local shopping, restaurants, and entertainment! Additional features include 2 car garage, balcony, patio, washer/dryer, approximately 8 miles from downtown Los Angeles, and so much more! Start living the good life with this Brand-New, Move-In Ready Condo!