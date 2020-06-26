All apartments in Alhambra
1005 S Olive Avenue

1005 Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Olive Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house is located in a great neighborhood of Alhambra. It features wood flooring, fresh new paint and recess lighting through out the house. All bedrooms are bright and airy with one spacious mater bedroom and two new upgraded bathrooms. The spacious living room has a cozy fireplace and with a bundle of nature light. Large new upgraded kitchen with gleaming granite counter tops and built-in appliances. Additional highlight includes central air conditioning, over-sized two-car garage, and a relaxing quaint back patio. This home is also ideally positioned close to markets, school, restaurants, and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 S Olive Avenue have any available units?
1005 S Olive Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 1005 S Olive Avenue have?
Some of 1005 S Olive Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 S Olive Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1005 S Olive Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 S Olive Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1005 S Olive Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 1005 S Olive Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1005 S Olive Avenue offers parking.
Does 1005 S Olive Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 S Olive Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 S Olive Avenue have a pool?
No, 1005 S Olive Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1005 S Olive Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1005 S Olive Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 S Olive Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 S Olive Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 S Olive Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1005 S Olive Avenue has units with air conditioning.
