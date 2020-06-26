1005 S Olive Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This house is located in a great neighborhood of Alhambra. It features wood flooring, fresh new paint and recess lighting through out the house. All bedrooms are bright and airy with one spacious mater bedroom and two new upgraded bathrooms. The spacious living room has a cozy fireplace and with a bundle of nature light. Large new upgraded kitchen with gleaming granite counter tops and built-in appliances. Additional highlight includes central air conditioning, over-sized two-car garage, and a relaxing quaint back patio. This home is also ideally positioned close to markets, school, restaurants, and public transportation.