Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Barbara Brenzel - 925-413-9337 - Beautiful Newer Craftsman Style Townhouse in a Fantastic Neighborhood. This Home features Beautiful Hardwood Flooring Throughout the Downstairs. The Kitchen features Up Graded Cabinets and Appliances. Upstairs are 3 Very Large Bedrooms and a Hall Bath. The Master Suite includes a Large Walk In Closet, Sliding Barn Door to Bath, which includes an Extra Large Shower. Also included are an Osmosis Filter System & Water Softener. Easy Access to Hwy 84 and Freeway 580.