accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
11 Accessible Apartments for rent in Agoura Hills, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
South End
16 Units Available
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,243
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Results within 5 miles of Agoura Hills
Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Results within 10 miles of Agoura Hills
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Canoga Park
67 Units Available
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,080
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1046 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
27 Units Available
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Canoga Park
4 Units Available
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,774
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1462 sqft
Our luxury apartments offer a full package of stainless steel energy-efficient appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher), premium Moen fixtures, electric fireplaces, granite countertops, tile flooring, private master suites, and in-unit
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
233 Units Available
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,525
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,710
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,651
1207 sqft
The Q is a new collection of communities that reimagine luxury apartment living in the Warner Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
14 Units Available
Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave, Hidden Hills, CA
Studio
$1,616
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
792 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
10 Units Available
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,934
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1096 sqft
Discover a New Way of Living in Woodland Hills, CA Introducing The Enclave at Warner Center Apartments—your next move in upscale apartment living, right in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
15 Units Available
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,799
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1198 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Canoga Park
1 Unit Available
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
960 sqft
Warner Courtyard provides one-level and town-house apartments within a residential area of Canoga Park. With lush landscaping, our community includes a swimming pool and fitness room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Western Malibu
1 Unit Available
31727 Pacific Coast
31727 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$19,500
3440 sqft
Short term or long term lease! Please contact listing agent for more details.
