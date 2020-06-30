29719 Strawberry Hill Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo in Forest Cove. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, yard, and hoa pool club tennis. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. 3000.00 month rent. $3,000.security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Sheila Landau at 602-809-5100 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.