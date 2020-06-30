All apartments in Agoura Hills
29719 Strawberry Hill Dr

29719 Strawberry Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29719 Strawberry Hill Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Forest Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo in Forest Cove. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, yard, and hoa pool club tennis. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. 3000.00 month rent. $3,000.security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Sheila Landau at 602-809-5100 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29719 Strawberry Hill Dr have any available units?
29719 Strawberry Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 29719 Strawberry Hill Dr have?
Some of 29719 Strawberry Hill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29719 Strawberry Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
29719 Strawberry Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29719 Strawberry Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 29719 Strawberry Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 29719 Strawberry Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 29719 Strawberry Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 29719 Strawberry Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29719 Strawberry Hill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29719 Strawberry Hill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 29719 Strawberry Hill Dr has a pool.
Does 29719 Strawberry Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 29719 Strawberry Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 29719 Strawberry Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29719 Strawberry Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 29719 Strawberry Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29719 Strawberry Hill Dr has units with air conditioning.

