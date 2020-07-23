All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like 28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:28 AM

28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard

28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard · (818) 646-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Downtown Agoura Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 246 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 811 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Town & Country Condo, Newly remodeled unit that was taken down to the studs. Upgrades include new insulation, drywall, paint, new appliances, quartz counters, plumbing fixtures, cabinets, closet doors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in both bedrooms and beautiful flooring throughout. This is an upper level unit with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full bathroom plus vanity and sink in master bedroom. Other features include new window treatments, a refrigerator, microwave oven, wall mounted A/C and heater and balcony off living room with storage closet. Water, sewer and trash pick-up is included. There is a community coin operated laundry room near the unit. One designated covered parking space. Excellent location, walking distance to Agoura High School, Vons and Ralphs Grocery stores and lots of other shopping, restaurants, pharmacies and small businesses. Community pool and spa. All this plus Las Virgenes school district. Call Steven Weinberg to arrange a private tour at 818-646-7653.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard have any available units?
28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard have?
Some of 28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard offers parking.
Does 28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard has a pool.
Does 28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAgoura Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Agoura Hills Apartments with GaragesAgoura Hills Apartments with Gyms
Agoura Hills Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CA
Whittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAPine Mountain Club, CASan Marino, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity