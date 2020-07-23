28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Town & Country Condo, Newly remodeled unit that was taken down to the studs. Upgrades include new insulation, drywall, paint, new appliances, quartz counters, plumbing fixtures, cabinets, closet doors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in both bedrooms and beautiful flooring throughout. This is an upper level unit with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full bathroom plus vanity and sink in master bedroom. Other features include new window treatments, a refrigerator, microwave oven, wall mounted A/C and heater and balcony off living room with storage closet. Water, sewer and trash pick-up is included. There is a community coin operated laundry room near the unit. One designated covered parking space. Excellent location, walking distance to Agoura High School, Vons and Ralphs Grocery stores and lots of other shopping, restaurants, pharmacies and small businesses. Community pool and spa. All this plus Las Virgenes school district. Call Steven Weinberg to arrange a private tour at 818-646-7653.