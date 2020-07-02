All apartments in Tucson
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Green Leaf At Broadway

8880 E Broadway Blvd · (520) 251-9011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8880 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 239 · Avail. Sep 8

$649

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 246 · Avail. Sep 8

$799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 857 sqft

Unit 277 · Avail. Jul 15

$799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 857 sqft

Unit 146 · Avail. Aug 25

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 857 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Green Leaf At Broadway.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
guest parking
online portal
playground
Welcome home to Green Leaf at Broadway in Tucson, Arizona, where you will find an oasis in the desert. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, our community offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location. Located just off of Broadway Blvd, you will find well-established schools, parks, specialty shops and restaurants all nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 application fee per applicant
Deposit: Deposit O.A.C. If fully approved they have they have the option of paying a non-refundable $87.50 Sure Deposit or fully refundable $350 deposit. If conditionally approved they would pay the $87.50 Sure Deposit plus a fully refundable $250 deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 60 lbs weight limit. Breed restrictions: doberman pinchers, chow chows, rottwilers, all wolf breeds, pit bull terriers, staffordshire terrier, german shepherds, presa canarios, akitas, mastiffs, cane corsos, alaskan malamutes, siberian huskies, and any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $20
restrictions: 60 lb weight limit
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Green Leaf At Broadway have any available units?
Green Leaf At Broadway has 4 units available starting at $649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Green Leaf At Broadway have?
Some of Green Leaf At Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Green Leaf At Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
Green Leaf At Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Green Leaf At Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, Green Leaf At Broadway is pet friendly.
Does Green Leaf At Broadway offer parking?
Yes, Green Leaf At Broadway offers parking.
Does Green Leaf At Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, Green Leaf At Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Green Leaf At Broadway have a pool?
Yes, Green Leaf At Broadway has a pool.
Does Green Leaf At Broadway have accessible units?
No, Green Leaf At Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does Green Leaf At Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Green Leaf At Broadway has units with dishwashers.
