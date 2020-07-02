Green Leaf At Broadway

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 application fee per applicant
Deposit: Deposit O.A.C. If fully approved they have they have the option of paying a non-refundable $87.50 Sure Deposit or fully refundable $350 deposit. If conditionally approved they would pay the $87.50 Sure Deposit plus a fully refundable $250 deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 60 lbs weight limit. Breed restrictions: doberman pinchers, chow chows, rottwilers, all wolf breeds, pit bull terriers, staffordshire terrier, german shepherds, presa canarios, akitas, mastiffs, cane corsos, alaskan malamutes, siberian huskies, and any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds
