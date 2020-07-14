All apartments in Tucson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:56 AM

Van Buren

625 N Van Buren Ave · (520) 389-6150
Location

625 N Van Buren Ave, Tucson, AZ 85711
Mitman

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 308 · Avail. Aug 8

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Van Buren.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Be in the heart of Tucson at The Van Buren Apartments, and enjoy living at a meticulously kept community that makes you proud to be home. Our sparkling pool and spa are waiting for you to come and be refreshed as you dip your toes, or just try your hand at the perfect kabob on our grill.

Feel the ease of controlled access entry and navigate the community with a centrally located elevator.Our apartment homes are extremely spacious, to put it lightly, and allow so many options to place your furniture be it big or small. There are so many offerings tailored to your needs, such as private balconies and patios, additional storage, assigned covered parking, and expanded basic cable.

Come home to The Van Buren.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 security deposit (OAC); $150 admin/redecorating fee; $300 - deposits can be an up to an additional 1 month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
Dogs
restrictions: Max. weight 25lbs; No aggressive breeds accepted (i.e. Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, German shepherd, & Akita)
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Van Buren have any available units?
Van Buren has 2 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Van Buren have?
Some of Van Buren's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Van Buren currently offering any rent specials?
Van Buren is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Van Buren pet-friendly?
Yes, Van Buren is pet friendly.
Does Van Buren offer parking?
Yes, Van Buren offers parking.
Does Van Buren have units with washers and dryers?
No, Van Buren does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Van Buren have a pool?
Yes, Van Buren has a pool.
Does Van Buren have accessible units?
No, Van Buren does not have accessible units.
Does Van Buren have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Van Buren has units with dishwashers.
