Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator dishwasher bathtub range Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking pool bbq/grill hot tub on-site laundry pet friendly

Be in the heart of Tucson at The Van Buren Apartments, and enjoy living at a meticulously kept community that makes you proud to be home. Our sparkling pool and spa are waiting for you to come and be refreshed as you dip your toes, or just try your hand at the perfect kabob on our grill.



Feel the ease of controlled access entry and navigate the community with a centrally located elevator.Our apartment homes are extremely spacious, to put it lightly, and allow so many options to place your furniture be it big or small. There are so many offerings tailored to your needs, such as private balconies and patios, additional storage, assigned covered parking, and expanded basic cable.



Come home to The Van Buren.