starr pass
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:37 PM
220 Apartments for rent in Starr Pass, Tucson, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
5 Units Available
Starrview at Starr Pass Apartment Homes
1050 S Bill Martin Dr, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1140 sqft
Apartments are pre-wired for cable, feature energy efficient appliances, and come with private patio or balcony. Complex includes barbecue areas and 24-hr swimming pool. Close to the Tumamoc Desert Laboratory and Pima Community College.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3498 W Foxes Den Drive
3498 Foxes Den Drive, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$5,900
4700 sqft
Luxury living at its best! This beautiful home is located in the beautiful Starpass golf community. Within walking distance to the JW Marriott Resort w/ golf & four on-site restaurants, hiking trails, and athletic facilities.
Results within 1 mile of Starr Pass
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
The Place At Canyon Ridge Apartments
2656 W Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1012 sqft
Upscale apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse. Within walking distance of some of the city's finest restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Starr Pass
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Zona Rio
1001 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$747
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
800 sqft
Minutes from downtown Tucson, featuring a resort-style pool, a volleyball court, and nearby hiking trails. The pet-friendly apartments boast upgraded interiors and optional extra storage.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
5 Units Available
Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$625
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
774 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes in a contemporary community, close to Interstate 10. Spacious walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Swimming pool and BBQ areas. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
809 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplace, air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pools, gym, and business center. Close to downtown Tucson shopping, entertainment, and the University of Arizona.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
652 sqft
Located just off I-10, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, walk-in closets, swimming pool, spa and outdoor grills. The Tucson Mall, University of Arizona, and Tucson Convention Center are just minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
255 North
255 N Granada Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1227 sqft
Residents enjoy nearby hiking trails or golf courses, as well as mountain views from their patios. A pool, gym, and upgraded interiors are a hit. Plus, nearby freeway access and proximity to shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
Tierra Ridge
3350 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
724 sqft
Welcome home to Tierra Ridge in Tucson, Arizona. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, our community is an oasis in the desert that offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$715
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
McCormick
201 S Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1449 sqft
Easy access to public transportation near TCC and the Entertainment District. Custom interiors with nine-foot ceilings, balconies, lots of storage and a den. Private garages available. Wine refrigerators in each home.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Westcourt Village
2600 W Ironwood Hill Dr, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1301 sqft
Welcome home to Westcourt Village! Nestled in a prime location near the heart of downtown Tucson Arizona, you'll find everything you need within easy reach of your new apartment home.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
2381 N. 4th Avenue, Building B
2383 North 4th Avenue, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1737 sqft
This luxury student community is located one mile north of the U of A campus. These well-appointed 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom houses are an ideal location for students at a reasonable price.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
2381 N. 4th Avenue, Building C
2385 North 4th Avenue, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1737 sqft
This luxury student community is located one mile north of the U of A campus. These well-appointed 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom houses are an ideal location for students at a reasonable price.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
2381 N 4th Avenue
2381 North 4th Avenue, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1737 sqft
This luxury student community is located one mile north of the U of A campus. These well-appointed 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom houses are an ideal location for students at a reasonable price.
Last updated February 24 at 10:31pm
7 Units Available
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1127 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,720
1347 sqft
Live downtown at The Cadence - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury off-campus apartments for rent near University of Arizona in the heart of downtown Tucson, just one mile from the University of Arizona.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2366 W Silver River Way
2366 West Silver River Way, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
2 BR 2 BA House on the Westside (Grant/Silverbell) - Available now is a lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bath house with a den. AC and ceiling fans in most rooms. Vaulted ceilings and ceramic tile floors. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
537 E Jacinto St
537 East Jacinto Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$715
785 sqft
Newly Refurbished 2 Bedroom Apartment in Convenient Central Location - AVAILABLE NOW! Total refurbished 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in convenient central location.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1 East Navajo Road
1 East Navajo Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom, two story apartment located in central Tucson. Spacious living areas with tile on the first floor and carpet on second floor. Gated front yard. Coin operated laundry rooms. Water, sewer & trash included in the rent.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
2780 North Bell Hollow Place
2780 North Bell Hollow Place, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Gorgeous and private 3 bed 2 bath home with desert views in a gated community! This home truly stands out and has everything a home should offer for a renter.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1001 West Saint Mary’s Road
1001 West Saint Mary's Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$820
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Zona Rio is located only minutes from Tucson’s downtown. Residents love it here at Zona Rio as the community is only 2 miles from both the University of Arizona and Pima Community College.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1017 N Euclid Avenue
1017 North Euclid Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
PRE-RENTING FOR FALL!AWESOME VINTAGE 3BED/2BATH HOME JUST OFF OF UNIVERSITY & EASY WALKING DISTANCE FROM THE U OF A. 2 BEDROOMS DOWNSTAIRS, UPSTAIRS LOFT.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1524 N Tyndall Avenue
1524 North Tyndall Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1016 sqft
University Homes Addition 3 Bed 2 Bath with A/C, 6 Off-Street Parking Spaces, and Fenced Yard - 1/2 Mile to the University of Arizona. Quick Drive or Bike to Downtown Tucson & 4th Ave. Open Great Room with Vaulted Ceilings and updated lighting.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
829 N 3rd Avenue
829 N 3rd Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1103 sqft
Historic - 1918 - 2 Bed 1 Bath Bungalow just off 4th Ave and University Blvd. Walk Score 92. Original wood floors in most of the home along with much of the original trim, fixtures, doors and built-ins. Ceiling fans in all rooms.